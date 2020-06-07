Don’t feel like getting a pedicure? Make these simple feet scrubs at home instead

Oatmeal has many skincare benefits, and together with curd and some baking soda, it can make the best home scrub for the feet. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Oatmeal has many skincare benefits, and together with curd and some baking soda, it can make the best home scrub for the feet. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

While we are told to take care of ourselves in lockdown, of our mental and physical well-being, sometimes we just feel excessively lazy when it comes to beauty. In this period of lockdown, people have scrambled and searched for easy DIYs and home remedies for all their skincare woes, what with not getting to go to salons.

Pedicure sessions, mostly, called for a detailed understanding, because it requires a lot of paraphernalia and a chronological understanding. But, as mentioned before, amid longer hours and pressing household chores, sometimes, people just do not feel like sitting down for anything elaborate.

As such, a simple foot scrub can work wonders, too. And it is also a fairly simple process that does not require too many products. Here’s how you can take care of your feet by means of easy scrubbing techniques; read on.

ALSO READ | This TikTok video shows you the perfect way to contour your nose; check it out

Coconut oil and salt

Both these items are available in every Indian kitchen. While the oil can remove the dryness of the feet and give it a natural shine, the salt can remove dead skin cells and make you feel like you have just stepped out of a salon.

To make this scrub, you will need one teaspoon of rock salt, a few drops of essential oils, and four tablespoons of coconut oil. First, you must heat the coconut oil a little. Make sure it is not too hot. Add the rest of the ingredients to it, and then massage the feet thoroughly for at least 20 minutes. It is believed to take care of your pains, too. You can, in fact, make use this scrub every alternate day.

Oatmeal and curd

This one, too, is quite a simple scrub. Oatmeal has many skincare benefits, and together with curd and some baking soda, it can make the best home scrub for the feet. For this, you will need one teaspoon of baking soda, two spoons of oatmeal, and one tablespoon of curd.

ALSO READ | Your toothpaste is good for a lot more than just your teeth

First, you will need to grind the oats so that they become a paste. Then add the baking soda and the curd to it, to form an even thicker paste. Make sure the consistency is just right, so that it does not drip. Apply it to the feet, massage, and leave it on for 15 minutes. Once you are done, you can wipe your feet clean with a clean towel and some lukewarm water. After that, you must apply a moisturizer to the feet. They will look and feel as good as after a professional pedicure session. And, you won’t even spend a penny for it!

So, which of the two scrubs will you be trying?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd