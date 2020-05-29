Don’t be bothered by acne scars if you have mint leaves at home

Besides consuming it, you can also apply it on the face, to get rid acne and the resultant scars. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Besides consuming it, you can also apply it on the face, to get rid acne and the resultant scars. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Waking up with an acne on the face can be a pretty horrific sight. Not to mention the fact that it takes days for it to heal completely. And even then, an acne never leaves without leaving behind scars. While it is more commonly seen in people who have oily skin, an acne breakout can happen to any skin type, and it can come to you as an uninvited guest.

It, therefore, becomes important to know of all the ways with which it can be dealt. Remember, it can be a painful experience that can leave marks on the skin, and cause it to become red, itchy and inflamed.

But, if you have mint leaves at home — which you ideally would right now, considering it is summer time — you need not worry. The leaves, which are used to make refreshing summer drinks, are known to keep the body cool from the inside. This can reflect on the skin as well. Additionally, besides consuming it, you can also apply it on the face, to get rid acne and the resultant scars. Here are some interesting DIYs for you.

Peppermint and oats

If you want to remove the pigmentation from the face, you need to scrub it well. It has already been established that oats are great for the skin, and that they can be used to make natural scrubs. Just take a few mint leaves, at least 10, and one tablespoon of oats. To this, add one tablespoon of cucumber juice and one teaspoon of honey. Blend them all together so it becomes a thick and consistent paste. Add some rose water to it. Next, apply it on the face, especially wherever there are pimples. Massage for at least 10 minutes in a circular motion and then allow it to dry for 20 minutes. Wash the face with water and do this thrice every week for better results.

Peppermint and rose water

This is relatively easy, too. Rose water is known to act as a toner on almost all skin types. It can give the skin a natural glow. So just crush 10 leaves and make a paste. To this paste add one teaspoon of rose water and then apply on the acne. Massage gently and leave it on for 30 minutes to let it dry. Wash it off with cold water and do this daily until the acne has gone and the spots have disappeared.

Peppermint and honey

As mentioned earlier, peppermint leaves and honey make a great combination. For this face pack, crush 10-15 mint leaves and add one teaspoon of honey to them. Mix them well and then apply the paste on the face. Massage well on the affected areas and then wash it off after 30 minutes. It is advisable that you do this every day for better results.

