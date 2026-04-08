How India’s ‘invisible’ domestic workers are now ruling social media

The Indian household isn’t just about the daily hubbub of life; it is also a site of invisible labour. This labour is essential — encompassing elaborate kitchen management, cleaning every nook and corner almost daily, and grocery shopping — yet it often goes unacknowledged and is paid peanuts. However, in a curious twist sparked by social media and smartphones, that “invisible” labour is beginning to become visible. Today, domestic workers are emerging from obscurity not just as house helpers but as content creators with larger agency, audiences, and identities.

The shift is often catalysed by the very households in which they work. When Archana Puran Singh first introduced her domestic worker and cook, Bhagyashree, in her vlogs during Covid-19, no one could have fathomed that these casual, unscripted glimpses of their bond would provide visibility to a community often ignored. The validation did not stem from pity, but from the very formula for finding an audience online: relatability.

In 2024, another star was born out of Farah Khan’s kitchen, Dilip. The resident of Bihar became a viral phenomenon not just among celebrities in Mumbai but also in his village, Madhubani. So much so that the filmmaker also visited his native place. From bagging an ad with Shah Rukh Khan to building a three-story, six-bedroom bungalow, the internet’s favourite Dilip has now become a household name.

However, these moments are not isolated to celebrities or public figures. Indian social media today has birthed several such domestic workers, who document their cooking, dancing, share slices of their daily routines, or just offer life hacks.

For Heena Ali, a domestic worker in Malad, Mumbai, it all began with a casual conversation with her employer, who suggested that she record her daily life and cooking videos for Instagram. The 35-year-old went on to appear on MasterChef India auditions. “I got a call from the MasterChef India team. They saw my videos on Instagram. I cleared two auditions but couldn’t attend the final one due to my daughter’s exams,” Ali told indianexpress.com.

Platforms like Instagram and YouTube are allowing anyone with a smartphone to create and distribute content. For domestic workers — many of whom have practical knowledge, from regional cooking techniques to home management skills — this offers a chance to monetise expertise that has long been undervalued. But the story is more layered than a simple narrative of empowerment.

With the help of her employer, who later left the city, Ali managed to create her community of over one lakh followers and nearly 6,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel. However, being a domestic worker in India has several setbacks, inadequate wages being one of them. “I still don’t get paid enough despite being a content creator and the fact that I was a part of MasterChef India. People simply say they can’t afford it. I have been waiting for brand collaborations, but even they don’t pay me,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heena Ali (@heenaali9248)

For 30-year-old Prasoon Dargarh, content creation began in the most ordinary of spaces, his kitchen. “For the past three years, Didi and I have been working together in the kitchen. During our evening cooking time, we would chat, share stories, and bond like a brother and sister. One day, we casually decided to record these moments and post them online. The video unexpectedly went viral, and that’s how our journey began,” Dargah shared.

Story continues below this ad

“Didi” is Sapna Jamadar, 29, his house help, now a content creator. Beyond cooking, she brings creativity to the table. “She has a strong interest in home decor, knitting, and loves experimenting with new dishes,” Dargarh added.

Their content thrives on authenticity. “Nothing is scripted or altered; it’s all real and organic,” he shared.

Don't Miss | How Gen Z weddings swapped traditional grandeur for a dancing gorilla

Create own identity

For Jamadar, the decision to be on camera was about dignity and identity. “I wanted to create my own identity in this world. People often think that the work we do in others’ homes is not very valuable, and I wanted to change that perspective. Bhaiya (Prasoon Dargarh) supported me throughout and always guided me, which gave me confidence,” she said.

Understanding social media took time, but today, the two function as equals, boasting nearly one lakh Instagram followers. “We’ve received around 98% positive feedback,” he noted. “People recognise me for my work and my recipes… Even at my son’s school… that makes me very happy and proud,” Jamadar said.

Story continues below this ad

The two recently reached a lakh subscriber on their YouTube channel. “Reaching 100K on YouTube in just 2.5 months has been truly overwhelming for both of us,” he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boy who decorates 🌱 (@boywhodecorates)

A journey that began with spontaneity

The rise of domestic workers as content creators in India is no longer a one-off trend. It is becoming a powerful reflection of changing household dynamics, aspirations, and visibility. For Krutika Mittal, 33, and her cook, Dipu, 27, this journey began not with strategy, but with spontaneity.

“Honestly, it wasn’t a planned decision,” Krutika shared. “We were just capturing our everyday kitchen moments, and people really connected with his simplicity and skills.”

“I realised that this could give him recognition beyond just our home, so I supported the idea naturally as things grew.” At the heart of their content is a conscious effort to preserve dignity and authenticity. “We keep it very real and respectful. We only show what happens naturally in our daily routine, mainly cooking and light moments. I make sure nothing feels forced or uncomfortable for him,” she explained.

Over time, Krutika also took on the role of guiding Dipu through the unfamiliar world of social media. “Initially, I explained it in a very simple way that people enjoy watching our videos and appreciate his work… I guide him through the technical and brand side of things.”

Story continues below this ad

For Dipu, the transition has been surprising. “Didi started making videos while I was cooking, and people liked it. I didn’t think much at first, but when I saw people appreciating my work, I felt happy, and we continued,” he shared.

Now, people recognise him with his social media content. “It feels good when people respect my work. I feel very happy about good comments. It motivates me to do better. And I tell Didi to ignore bad comments. She is like my big sister, and I don’t care what people say,” he shared.

In a heartfelt note, Dipu also addresses speculation around earnings. “I just want to say, whatever Didi gets from brand collabs, she also gives me my share from that, be that whatever amount. Apart from my salary, I never asked for it, Didi knows better,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krutika Mittal (@blissinbaskets)

However, as heartwarming as such partnerships appear, mental health experts urge caution. Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatry, Aakash Healthcare, highlights the psychological complexities behind this trend. When domestic workers feel obligated to participate, “they might feel anxious or even exploited, especially if they are not sure what the boundaries are.” The inherent power imbalance can make it difficult to refuse, leading to “emotional distress and low self-esteem.”

Social media exposure, particularly for individuals unfamiliar with public scrutiny, can be overwhelming. “If they get comments or are trolled, it can affect their mental health,” the expert notes, adding that sudden visibility may heighten vulnerability to “anxiety or depression.”

Story continues below this ad

To mitigate these risks, experts emphasise the need for structured support like clear consent, financial transparency, digital literacy, and access to counselling. Dr Shankar believes, “empowerment should not come at the cost of health.”

While social media can open doors, it also demands responsibility. The challenge lies in ensuring that recognition does not come at the expense of autonomy, so that dignity remains at the centre of every story told.