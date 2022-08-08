scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

‘I was never supposed to have hair’: Doja Cat shaves off her head and eyebrows

"I don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair," she said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 8, 2022 11:30:36 am
Doja CatThe singer shaved off her head and eyebrows (Source: Doja Cat/Instagram)

Doja Cat left everyone stunned as she went live on Instagram to reveal that she had shaved her entire head. Sharing the reason behind her move, the singer said that she felt like she “was never supposed to have hair anyway”.

“I don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair,” she said.

The 26-year-old added that there’s no use of her hair if she doesn’t wear them out. “What is the use of having hair if you’re not going to wear it out? I don’t even sport it, so I’m shaving it off. There’s no point. I’ve never felt so happy, like…it’s very funny how much of an effect taking my hair off my head has positively influenced me.”

Her frustration with her hair also stemmed from her discomfort with wigs. “I remember feeling so exhausted from working out. I’d be working out, but I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing,” she said, explaining that her wigs often started sliding and peeled off her head while shaving.

In a surprising move, shortly after revealing her shaved head, Doja took a razor and shaved off her eyebrows as thousands of fans watched her.

“My makeup artist just texted me, ‘Are you shaving your brows off? I’m driving the f*** over,'” she said. “I’m gonna do it.”

While many supported Doja’s decision of shaving off her head and eyebrows, others expressed their concerns. However, the singer assured them she was “just fine”.

