Dogs get moody in puberty just like human beings

Even dogs are prone to moody behaviour during their adolescence. (Source: AP) Even dogs are prone to moody behaviour during their adolescence. (Source: AP)

Erratic mood swings are a behavioural pattern mostly associated with teenagers. But it turns out dogs are not exactly left untouched by it. According to The Guardian, which quotes a report, even the canine is prone to moody behaviour during its adolescence.

“Generally teenagers that have a less secure relationship with their parents are those that are more likely to show more conflict behaviour towards their parents. That’s the same finding that we have [between adolescent dogs and their carers],” Dr Lucy Asher, co-author of the research at Newcastle University was quoted as saying.

The findings of the research, Asher hopes, will help in a better understanding between dogs and their owners. Apparently, there is an increasing trend among dog owners to take their pets to shelters when the latter hit puberty. “Perhaps they are not misbehaving just because they are naughty, but it is just like in humans – the hormones are raging and there are things going on in the brain,” she was quoted as saying.

In order to arrive at the result, she and her colleagues examined canine adolescence. They kept a check on the behaviour of would-be guide dogs: Labrador Retrievers, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers. They hit puberty when they are six to nine months old.

“We know that there are hormonal changes and we know there is a big reorganisation of the brain that occurs around that time across mammals, so we are fairly confident that is something that is going on in dogs,” Asher said. However, until now, the relation of this period with their behaviour was unclear.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd