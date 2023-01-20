Myth or fact: Trimming your hair makes it grow faster

We all love to flaunt long, beautiful, and lustrous hair. But if you are among those who dread cutting their hair despite being told how important trimming is for hair growth then you are in for a surprise. Turns out, trimming and hair growth are not related. However, that does not mean you do not need to get a haircut. According to Dr Tishya Singh, a dermatologist, trimming your hair won’t promote its growth in any way. “It is just a myth that you might have heard a lot of people talking about, and took it on face value without fact-checking. There’s absolutely no correlation between chopping off the ends of your hair and the tendency of your hair growth,” she said in an Instagram post.

Agreeing Dr Kashish Kalra, head of department of dermatology at Max Smart Superspeciality Hospital, New Delhi said: “Yes, there is absolutely no link between the trimming of hair and its growth, as hair grows from the follicles — which is the dermis of the skin on the scalp — and not from the ends. So, it’s a big myth that trimming your hair will make them grow longer and healthier.”

Explaining further, the expert reasoned that the hair grows from the follicles of our scalp and not from the ends. “Trimming your hair to stimulate hair growth is merely wishful thinking,” she added. Continuing, Dr Kalra told indianexpress.com that the benefits of trimming are only for cosmetic significance, like getting rid of split ends or getting a tidy look. “Also, our hair grows at a speed of 1 cm per month, and we tend to have a lot of damaged hair in-between (as we are shedding 50-100 hair a day). So trimming just helps dust away that damaged hair.”

Also Read | Dermatologist recommends simple tips to take care of damaged hair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Tishya Singh (@dr_tishya)

So, should we not cut hair?

While there is no relation between hair cutting and growth, trimming makes hair grow healthier, which is crucial if you want long luscious hair. “Cutting split ends and damaged hair helps your hair appear healthier and thicker and prevents split ends from traveling up the hair shaft,” she explained.

Also Read | Here’s why you need to trim your hair and take care of split ends

How often should hair be trimmed?

So, now we know trimming our hair makes it grow healthier, but how often do we need to do it? As per Dr Tishya, getting your hair regularly trimmed should be a part of your haircare routine as it helps keep your hair healthy, and the frequency depends on your hair type and hairstyle. “If you have textured hair, you would want to trim them every 2-3 months to keep them soft and healthy,” said Dr Tishya.

According to Dr Kalra, while there is no rule as to when one should get their hair trimmed, “you can get them trimmed every 3-4 months, depending on how long you want them. Anyway, whatever you trim will grow back”.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!