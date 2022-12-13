Is onion juice the ultimate solution to reduce hair fall?

In the recent past, thanks to many celebrities, onion juice and its oil have gained massive popularity for being the ultimate solution to reduce hair fall and improve hair growth. The basis of the claim is the presence of a high amount of sulfur in it which, according to dermatologist Dr Aanchal Pant, is believed to stimulate hair growth due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

“Any home remedy with a readily available ingredient gains popularity because of sheer ease of use,” Dr Panth said on Instagram.

According to Dr Manasi Shirolikar, a consultant dermatologist, “Hair is made up of keratin (a protein) that has been found to contain sulfur. Onion juice is also rich in sulfur. When added to the hair and scalp, onion juice may provide extra sulfur to support strong and thick hair, and thus could prevent hair loss and promote hair growth.”

What does science say about onion juice and oil?

While Dr Panth said that there there is an article that suggests it causes hair growth in alopecia areata — an autoimmune condition where circular bald patches appear on the scalp due to the destruction of hair follicles by certain cells — she added that “the most common cause of hair loss or hair thinning is androgenetic alopecia and not alopecia areata, and no scientific data is available on the effects of onion juice on androgenetic alopecia.”

Adding, Dr Manasi agreed that onion juice for hair regrowth has not been extensively researched. A small study showed that applying onion juice to the scalp twice a day might help hair regrow in some people. Almost 74% of participants had some hair regrowth after 4 weeks, and at 6 weeks about 87% experienced hair regrowth. The participants had alopecia areata, a patchy non-scarring type of hair loss. “Typically, the hair fall that is more commonly seen is telogen effluvium or androgenetic alopecia. Onion juice has not been studied in this type of hair fall yet,” Dr Manasi told indianexpress.com.

So, is there any benefit of onion extracts?

Onion extracts have been studied extensively in wound healing with evidence both for and against their use. “When applied on early scar within 2 weeks, it may improve wound healing and scar remodelling leading to better scar cosmesis,” said Dr Path.

Dr Manasi added that the onion extract has anti-bacterial properties, which may help to fight scalp infections. A healthy scalp has stronger follicles. Onions may boost circulation. Applying onion juice to the hair and scalp could increase blood supply to hair follicles.

Should onion extracts be used?

Dr Panth clearly advised against using it without consulting an expert. “I have, unfortunately, seen many patients who had adverse reactions ranging from itchy scalp to dermatitis to severe hair fall after application of onion juice on the scalp,” she added.

“Onion juice can be irritating on its own. Contact with onion juice on the skin can cause symptoms in people who are allergic. Do a patch test to check if you are allergic,” said Dr Manasi.

