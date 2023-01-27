Myth or fact: Face yoga helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles

It is not just because of its physical and mental benefits, many people have embraced yoga owing to the wonders it is believed to work on the skin, especially when it comes to lessening the signs of ageing. So it is not surprising to know that facial yoga has become immensely popular in the last few years. However, is it as effective as believed to be? Dr Tishya Singh, a dermatologist, addressed the topic in one of her Instagram posts.

Explaining what it actually is, the expert said that face yoga is a “series of facial exercises, where you intentionally isolate and tone your face muscles aiming to boost circulation, improve lymphatic drainage, and release tension,” she wrote, adding that the asanas are believed to work by targeting the “facial muscles, skin, and lymphatics.”

However, she was quick to add that despite its popularity, there has been no clinical research done to prove a “positive correlation between wrinkle prevention and facial exercises.” She further stressed that the claim about facial yoga helping slim down the face was also baseless. “This is just one more iteration of the spot reduction myth. Exercising a specific part of the body does not ensure weight loss in that particular location. We can’t dictate which body part we burn calories in,” she added.

“The best way to get a slimmer face is to focus on general exercise aimed at normal weight loss — or, to tolerate the natural aging process, which entails the thinning of the fat pads that underlie the cheeks that tend to leave the face more hollowed (but also, more wrinkled),” she added.

But, Dr Rashmi Shetty, celebrity dermatologist, Founder & Creator of RA Skin & Aesthetics, told indianexpress.com that facial yoga might slim down the face, as moving the muscles helps lessen extra water retention on the face and assists lymphatic drainage. “Therefore, if you have a water-retained face and you do muscle and neck movements, it will surely help reduce puffiness of the face,” she told indianexpress.com.

Dr Tishya further pointed out that the claim about facial yoga helping plump up the skin is also “questionable”. “Instead, repetitive muscle contractions can cause your skin to wrinkle (think: the two lines that show up on your forehead from furrowing your brow or crow’s feet from narrowing your eyes). Regularly giving your facial muscles a ‘workout’ will only speed up the process, increasing the chances of you getting wrinkles sooner,” Dr Trishya added.

Agreed Dr Rashmi, adding that face yoga can never help reduce wrinkles. “If at all, it may increase wrinkles as they are formed by the movement of the muscle. And unlike the body, the muscles of your face are attached to the skin and not to the bone, so when they move they move the skin along with it. Therefore, after repeated movements wrinkles and lines are formed, so face yoga will only will make it worse.”

To know more about facial yoga and its effectiveness, we also reached out to yoga expert Sharmilee Agrawal Kapur, Co-founder and director, Atmantan Wellness Centre, who said that face yoga helps one work the facial and neck muscles in a planned manner. “Even though face yoga may not always reduce wrinkles, it improves elasticity, sculpting, and the appearance of the existing wrinkles or fine lines, making them look less prominent.”

She added that by working on the unused face and neck muscles for 30 minutes daily, one can even improve jawline and face definition. “But the yoga needs to be done with systematic breathing. Face yoga, like yoga, improves blood circulation to the area being exercised, and benefits from the inside out,” she added.

Asked if there is any research that supports the claims, she said, “Yes, there has been some scientific research done on this over the years, but not enough. One study, called the Alam 2018 (Clinical study carried out by the North Western University), showed that face yoga when done over 20 weeks for 30 minutes a day (a cycle of 32 exercises) anti-aged the person by approximately 2 years (based on visual testing).”

Any other tips to keep the skin healthy?

A healthy diet, not smoking, managing stress, moisturising dry skin as needed, and applying sunscreen prove to be immensely helpful. “Also, injectables like Botox that work to decrease facial muscle movements and prevent wrinkles also are great options. Also, once wrinkles form, they can be smoothed out with certain lasers, and micro-needling with platelet rich plasma or dermal fillers,” shared Dr Trishya.

