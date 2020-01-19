Do you lack office manners? Some things to know

Refrain from engaging in gossips. It can taint your reputation. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Refrain from engaging in gossips. It can taint your reputation. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Your place of work is where you spend a significant chunk of your time. It is where you bond with colleagues, plan for the future, etc. As such, it becomes important to follow some protocols so you do not come across as difficult and unprofessional. Many a time, some of us forget some important workplace etiquette, which can harm our reputation. Here are some things to keep in mind. Read on.

Do not turn up late

Especially when you have to attend a meeting. While occasional delay is okay, owing to some unforeseen event, making tardiness a daily habit is frowned upon. Do not be that person. Plan your day in a way that you make it in and out on time.

Coming in sick

You may think that reporting to work with a blocked, red nose will earn you brownie points, but it is not the case. If anything, your constant sneezing and coughing may irritate your co-workers and make you seem like an inconsiderate person.

Use of phone

Using your phone during meetings, or speaking loudly, is a pretty bad habit. It shows that you are mentally not present and, therefore, not paying attention. If you find yourself bored during a meeting, take notes. It can come handy in the future; just stay away from the phone, unless absolutely needed.

Interrupting others

You are present in the meeting, both mentally and physically, and want to make a point. But, someone else is talking at the moment. Cutting them mid sentence and pouncing on the chance to make yourself heard is extremely rude. Why would you want to be that person? Be respectful of other’s opinions, and let them speak. You will get your chance, too.

Gossiping and prying

These are just a big no-no. It is natural to be interested in your co-worker’s life and chatting with them from time to time. But, avoid gossiping as this can cause harm to inter-personal relationships at workplace. Prying, and constantly nudging someone to talk about their personal life can harm your image, too.

Bringing personal problems to office

If you are going through a rough patch personally, consider taking some time out. Do not bring your personal issues to work, as it can harm your productivity. Take some days off and sort your life out instead.

Staring at someone else’s screen

It is okay when your eyes inadvertently fall on a computer screen on your way to the washroom. But looking at someone else’s screen in their absence is a breach of privacy. Besides, you would not want anyone to read your emails and messages either, would you?

