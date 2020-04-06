Are you moisturising right? Check here

The best time to apply a moisturiser is when your skin feels damp. (Photo: Getty) The best time to apply a moisturiser is when your skin feels damp. (Photo: Getty)

When it comes to skincare, moisturising is one of the most important steps even for those who like to be make-up free. If you were wondering applying moisturing is simple and easy, let us tell you that it is not. There’s a method for applying moisturiser, and there’s also a certain checklist that you must refer to when buying one. Below, we tell you the right way to apply moisturiser.

A patch test is important

Much like we swatch our favourite lipstick on our hand before buying it, it is important to do a patch test for your face moisturiser as well. Apply it on your elbow or inner arm since the skin is thinner and wait for a day or two to see if your skin react to it. If not, go ahead and buy it.

Don’t apply moisturiser to dirty skin

The best time to apply a moisturiser is when your skin is damp. This is because damp skin tends to absorb the product easily as compared to skin that is dirty, since the pores are already clogged. This also allows the moisturiser to do its job i.e lock in the hydration.

Keep in mind your skin type when buying moisturiser

You need to keep in mind your skin type while buying a moisturiser. Look for ingredients on the label; if you have acne-prone skin, opt for something that is oil-free and non-comedogenic and contains tea tree oil or salicylic acid.

Here are the steps to apply face moisturiser properly

Begin with a pea-size amount on your palm and not your fingertips. Rub the product in between your palms. Warm it up for even application across your face. In a gentle circular motion, apply It on your cheeks because they often happen to be the driest area of your face. Going in an outward motion, apply it on your T-zone, forehead and chin next. Now, in an upward motion, apply from your neckline to your chin. This ensures your face is massaged properly leading to firmness and better blood circulation.

