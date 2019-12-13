Do you know how to customise your skincare routine?

Customising your skincare routine is a challenge. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Customising your skincare routine is a challenge. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Skincare is all fun and games until you decide to personalise the routine. Nothing calls out disappointment like a brand new skincare purchase that does nothing — or does all the wrong things — to your skin. While experimentation is fun, especially for beauty aficionados, it certainly comes with a price. Customisation is never easy, since there is a whole gamut of primary and secondary skin concerns to be taken into consideration, coupled with diet, fitness schedule and even your sleep routine.

But before you go ahead with making changes in your routine, you must know what skin type you have.

There are four basic types: normal, dry, oily, and combination, and each has a different requirement.

Normal skin: You are a lucky lot. This skin type has good elasticity and a balanced level of moisture, thus needing minimal amount of care. At night, simply wash your face with a gentle cleanser to maintain a healthy glow. Also, apply sunscreen when you’re going outdoors.

Dry skin: Dry skin is easily agitated by the sun and wind, and can feel itchy, flaky and rough to touch on most days. In addition to washing your face morning and night, apply a thick daily moisturiser with sunscreen, and reapply frequently if you spend a lot of time outdoor. People with dry skin also tend to develop wrinkles earlier than their counterparts, so apply moisturiser and oils, such as primrose, frequently to avoid this.

ALSO READ | Do you know your skin type? This easy guide will help

Oily skin: Oily skin is the most acne-prone skin type and ends up looking greasy or shiny. This skin type is also characterised by enlarged pores and results in blackheads on a frequent basis. If you have oily skin, avoid touching your face and keep your carbohydrate and fat consumption at a minimum. Avoid oils like coconut oil, mineral oil and petroleum jelly.

Combination skin: Combination skin is the most common skin type. It is characterised by patches of oily skin on the nose and forehead, but normal skin on the cheeks and jawline. If you have combination skin, use a gentle creamy cleanser morning and night, paying particular attention to the areas where oil builds up.

In addition to the four basic skin types, you may have to deal with other skin factors. Take a look at these four other skin factors that need to be noted for a customised skincare routine.

Those with sensitive skin look for products that say, “hypoallergenic” and “for sensitive skin”, while being paraben and sulphate free. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Those with sensitive skin look for products that say, “hypoallergenic” and “for sensitive skin”, while being paraben and sulphate free. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Sensitive skin: Can’t deny that those with sensitive skin have a hard time because any product can backfire and easily irritate the skin. Sensitive skin is prone to reddish, scaly areas and acne breakouts. It requires special care with cleansers made specifically not to cause irritation. Look for products that say, “hypoallergenic” and “for sensitive skin”, besides being paraben and sulphate-free.

Ageing skin: As your skin ages, it gets wrinkles and becomes more sensitive. The elasticity suffers and thus, it’s important to use a moisturiser religiously. Also, you should never go outside without sunscreen because your skin is more sensitive to ultra-violet rays leading to more wrinkles and crow’s feet.

Cyclic acne: Some people notice that they only get breakouts during certain times of the month. The reason is none other than raging hormones. Puberty is the time when you are most prone to cyclic acne but adults too are susceptible due to lifestyle changes, dirt and pollution. Cover and cleanse your skin properly but don’t overdo or you will end up stripping your skin off natural oils.

Creating a daily customised skincare routine

In addition to choosing good skincare products, there are certain lifestyle choices you must make to keep your skin clear. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) In addition to choosing good skincare products, there are certain lifestyle choices you must make to keep your skin clear. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Once you’ve gotten the right skincare products for your skin type, you need to develop a customised skincare routine that will ensure it keeps your skin healthy. Most dermatologists recommend that you wash your face morning and night, and after spending a long time outside or rigorous workouts.

In addition to choosing good skincare products, there are certain lifestyle choices you must make to keep your skin clear and looking healthy. For instance, doing light exercise, eating less sugar and staying hydrated can do wonders for your skin. Additionally, your skin may improve if you stop smoking. You are what you eat and everything you consume has an effect on your skin.

It’s also important to keep in mind that your skin type is dynamic in nature and can change over time. For instance, people typically have the oiliest skin during their teens and early 20s, and later for the most part of your adult life, and then turns sensitive and dry in the geriatric years.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd