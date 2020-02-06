Do you know about the different types of lipstick formulation?

Are you in the mood for glossy lips or classic matte lips? Choose your pick! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Are you in the mood for glossy lips or classic matte lips? Choose your pick! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Every girl out there has a favourite lip shade, whether it is a nude colour or the glamorously high red. But the market is filled with choices, and it can get pretty confusing when it comes to selecting the right lip shade for yourself. However, it is essential to know that there is so much that goes into buying the right lip shade — and it isn’t just about the colour. The texture and the formulation are important too. Also, does it leave an after stain? Is it touch-proof? How long does it stay?

To help you with answers all these questions, we list down the types of lipstick formulation you must consider before buying the perfect one for yourself.

Sheer lipstick

This one is a classic variant and is perfect for everyday wear. They are enriched with moisturising oils like jojoba, and do not dry on the lips. But since they are on the oilier side, you may have to do a re-touch frequently. Great for those with chapped lips; after all a sheer lipstick goes well with everything leaving a slight tint and subtle shine.

Creamy lipsticks

This variety, which is a mixture of matte lipsticks and lip glosses, is great for those who want colour without making it look made up. They come in a variety of colours, and the application is smooth and gives the lips a hint of shine. They are long-wearing as compared to their sheer counterpart, and do not require frequent touch-ups. However, ensure your lips are properly exfoliated with a lip scrub so that you don’t have crusty flakes on your lips after applying the lipstick. They are enriched with Vitamin E and aloe vera, thus providing you with nourishment all day long.

Matte lipsticks

Matte lip shades are perfect for those who wear makeup for long hours. They are transfer-proof and aren’t shiny in texture. Usually, they come in a liquid form, and tend to lend a fuller look to your lips. These work wonderfully if you want to hide pigmented and patchy lips. Because of their drying nature, it is suggested you prep your lips by slathering on a thick lip balm or a petroleum jelly so that the lip shade doesn’t dry out on your lips.

Lip stain/ tint

Stain lipsticks will be your new best friend if you want something that is fuss-free and lasts all day. This low-maintenance lip shade is best for days when you are super busy. In fact, it is a double-duty product that can be used as a blush too. Also, if you are a fan of the no-makeup makeup look, lip stains work best because they are not highly pigmented and keep dry lips at bay.

Glossy lipsticks

As the name suggests, they give you that shiny pout. They are super creamy in texture and work great if you want to give the illusion of fuller lips. The luminosity of these lipsticks is higher than all the other variants, and they are deeply moisturising. However, you have to frequently go for a touch-up, and these won’t be your best bet if you do not have the time to do the same.

Which lipstick variant are you going to try?

