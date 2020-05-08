Do you have strawberry legs? Here’s what can come to your rescue

The condition does not need medical treatment, and can be cured with home remedies and by following proper shaving techniques. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) The condition does not need medical treatment, and can be cured with home remedies and by following proper shaving techniques. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Nothing compares to the feeling of having smooth, shaved legs. But, ingrown hair, which can lead to strawberry legs, can rain on your parade. Strawberry legs is a condition which causes clogged pores leading to black dots on the skin. As per HealthLine “The term comes from the dotted or pitted appearance that resembles the skin and seeds of a strawberry.”

The skin condition is fairly common and usually occurs when you don’t shave your legs the correct way or use old shaving blades. This leads to ingrown hair and the pores become clogged with dirt, hair and grime. Having said that, this condition does not need medical treatment as such and can be cured with home remedies and by following proper shaving techniques.

How to get rid of strawberry legs

Make a homemade scrub; we have quite a few options for you. Regular exfoliation opens these pores and extracts the dirt. Do not over scrub, do it twice a week for best results. But steer clear of walnut scrubs, here’s why.

You can also go for a buttermilk bath. All you need is a cup of buttermilk mixed with a bucket of water. Soak your legs in the bucket for a good 10 minutes and shower like you do.

You can also use tea tree essential oil and jojoba oil every night for optimum results. All you have to do is mix 2-3 drops of tea tree oil along with a tablespoon of jojoba oil and massage it thoroughly for 10 minutes. Rinse as usual.

