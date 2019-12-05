Do you have lines on your neck? Find out how to get rid of them

Fine lines begin to appear on the neck as you age, but sometimes other factors like genetics and UV radiations are at play, too. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Fine lines begin to appear on the neck as you age, but sometimes other factors like genetics and UV radiations are at play, too. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Sometimes, you will notice the appearance of faint lines on your neck. Just like wrinkles, these lines also begin to show as you age. But, they can also appear because of certain other factors including genetics; and exposure to UV rays and smoking may cause them to deepen. It should be known that some amount of lines will always be there because of neck wrinkling. But, if you are looking to have a smooth neck in general, with as few lines as possible, here are some things that you must absolutely keep in mind. Read on.

What causes them?

Many factors can be at play. While the skin on the neck is soft, it is mostly ignored. So, while we do apply sunscreen lotion on our face, we forget to rub it on the neck. This exposes the skin to harmful radiations, causing the skin to wrinkle. Additionally, genetics also determines how our skin looks like as we begin to age. Also, when you keep your neck titled a certain way, say while using your phone, you cause neck lines to appear.

Reducing the neck lines

1. Start with being aware of how you hold your phone. The way you use your phone determines your health, vis-à-vis your posture. Constantly looking down can cause the skin to crinkle. Always have the gadgets (phones and computer screens) at the eye level.

2. Next, never step out the house without thoroughly applying sunscreen on your face and neck region. Studies have shown that regular use of sunscreen can slow down aging, and not using it can accelerate the process and cause early wrinkles.

3. And, just like sunscreen, people forget to moisturize their neck, as well. Whenever you step out of the bath, and especially in winters, apply a moisturizing lotion on your face and neck. Remember, there are some lotions that are specifically designed to slow down aging. In addition to this, drink plenty of water, because keeping yourself hydrated is the key to good skin health.

4. Try using neck patches if you haven’t already. Just like the sheet masks that are designed for the face, there are a variety of neck patches that specifically target neck lines. Those who use it on the regular, say it enhances the skin’s appearance and texture.

