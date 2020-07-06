Do you have an itchy scalp? Try these two easy DIY hair scrubs

Instead of scratching your scalp and causing minor cuts and lesions, why don’t you scrub it, just like how you scrub your face? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Instead of scratching your scalp and causing minor cuts and lesions, why don’t you scrub it, just like how you scrub your face? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Itchy scalp is a real pain, right? What is worse is, it happens in the peak summer months, when your skin is already reacting in different ways to the heat. Many people experience scalp itchiness because of a variety of reasons; one of them is dirt accumulation. Between hair washes, dirt and dust accumulates on the scalp, which can cause it to itch a lot.

But, instead of scratching your scalp and causing minor cuts and lesions, why don’t you scrub it, just like how you scrub your face? Here are some easy DIYs that you can make at home today, to relieve your discomfort.

Olive oil and brown sugar

Take a little bit of olive oil in a cup, and an equal amount of brown sugar. Mix them both in a bowl so that it becomes a consistent paste. Now, apply the paste on the scalp directly with your fingers. Do this at least three minutes prior to washing your hair. Rinse your hair with a mild shampoo and condition it as usual. You will notice a change immediately. Olive oil is considered to be good for the hair and when mixed with brown sugar, it makes for a perfect scrub.

Honey, olive oil and sugar

Just like the aforementioned scrub, this one contains one extra ingredient, which is honey. Honey is great for the skin, and so, it is believed to benefit the scalp greatly, too. For sugar, you can use either white or brown, though it is advised that you use brown sugar only. The method is more or less the same. Combine one tablespoon of organic honey with one and half tablespoon of olive oil, and three tablespoons of brown sugar.

Put them in a bowl and mix thoroughly. Then apply on the scalp using your fingers. Massage nicely for at least five minutes, and then rinse and clean with mild shampoo, followed by a conditioner.

Try these scrubs every time you wash your hair, and you will see the itchiness has gone away in no time. So which of these two scrubs will you be trying next?

