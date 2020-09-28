Do these five things every day to give your skin a makeup-like glow

Natural and mild exfoliation is a treat for the skin. Use home-based exfoliants that are gentle on the face. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Everybody wants a healthy-looking skin, but sometimes, they lack the time to go an extra mile and make elaborate skincare preparations. As such, they look for simple DIYs and home-based methods that require one or two ingredients only.

But, in addition to DIYs, you must keep in mind that your skin needs regular service, and that having a routine is important. As such, here are some simple things you can do every day to improve the health of your skin without making the process too complicated.

* Drink a lot of water. Externally, you can apply many things on your face, but if you do not cleanse yourself from the inside, you may not be able to achieve your desired skincare goals. Water acts as a natural detoxifier which cleans your system and flushes out unwanted substances from the body.

* Next to water is a hot glass of lemon water. Drinking this first thing in the morning can improve your digestion and clean your body from the inside by flushing out all its toxins. Ultimately, it helps your skin a great deal.

* Natural and mild exfoliation is a treat for the skin, too. Use home-based exfoliants that are gentle on the face for this. Exfoliation is a must, because it helps you get rid of dead skin cells. It is must-do for people who have sensitive skin.

* Use a toner always. Not many people know this, but using a toner — preferably one that has rose water in it — can help balance the skin’s pH levels. It can make you feel refreshed after your regular cleansing routine.

* Finally, before you step out of the house, always wear a sunscreen lotion at least 15 minutes in advance. Not only does it protect the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun, once it settles, it also gives you a natural no-makeup glow. Some people wear it as the foundation before they sit down for makeup.

