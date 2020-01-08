Do jade rollers really work?

If you frequently wake up with puffy eyes, wrinkles or dull skin, a jade roller is a good investment. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) If you frequently wake up with puffy eyes, wrinkles or dull skin, a jade roller is a good investment. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Jade rollers aren’t a new invention, but have been around for a decade now. Surprised, are we? However, it’s only recently that they have garnered much-needed attention with endless beauty bloggers using them and sharing videos on Instagram. However, the rollers have undergone a huge transformation, from incorporating spokes and spikes to turning super smooth and using crystals. The old-school beauty product has stood the test of time.

The mechanism features an oblong stone made of jade, attached to a handle, and looks a lot like a paint roller. There are many versions of this roller that are dual-ended and also feature a smaller stone, ideally for the eyes.

What are the benefits of a jade roller?

If you think jade-rollers could be your one-stop solution for acne, pimples and wrinkles, sorry to disappoint you, but they are not. While they don’t have any proven long-term benefits, there are some subtle advantages.

Promotes detoxification: One of the well-known effects of these body toys are lymphatic drainage. The gentle massaging motion of the roller stimulates the lymphatic system under the skin to move toxins out of the body.

Smooths out wrinkles and fine lines: The motion and pressure of a jade roller promotes blood flow, thus boosting the production of collagen and increasing elastin in your skin.

Relieves muscle tension: The idea of mini-massage tools is not only cute but honestly relieving. Jade rollers are great for loosening up the tension we hold in the face, especially at the brow and jawline. Applying deep pressure can help with those post-work tension headaches.

Enhances topical skincare: Using a jade roller post applying a rich moisturiser, serums and/or face oils to a cleansed skin helps facial products penetrate deeper.

How should you use a jade roller?

A couple of haphazard strokes across your face, enough pressure and you already feel the blood flowing in your face. You might just feel good and call it one too, but there is a proper method and reason for jade rolling. Remember, your face is not a chappati and your jade roller isn’t a roller pin. Focus on the target points of your face like the neck, eyes, forehead and cheeks.

Begin with applying a generous amount of facial oil or an essential oil on your face.

After hydrating your skin to prep, follow her steps for face rolling, below:

Neck: Start with the neck to open the channels of circulation. Place the roller in the back at the top of your neck, and roll downwards along the sides with the right amount of pressure. Then, move to the front and roll from the jawline down to the collarbone. Cheeks: Place the roller in the middle of your face, and push it outward toward the sides and then towards the insides. Forehead: Roll from your hairline down to your eyebrow. Then, take the roller focus on the tension points like between your brows and pull it horizontally toward your temple and repeat on the other brow. Eyes: Gently roll horizontally from the outer corner of your eye toward the inner corner and repeat on the other eye twice.

A little tip, do not use it on bruised and wounded skin. Also, don’t forget to clean your jade rollers after every use to prevent bacteria from spreading on your face, which can lead to breakouts. Wash the roller head with warm water and a gentle cleanser. Allow it to dry completely before storing in order to prevent any metal components from rusting.

