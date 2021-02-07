‘Do better’: Natalie Portman addresses pregnancy rumours in an Instagram post

In yet another instance of body shaming, actor Natalie Portman clapped back at people who speculated that she may be pregnant. The actor — in a now-unavailable Instagram story — shared a screen grab of a tabloid article that suggested she may be pregnant for a third time. The headline read: “Natalia Portman steps out seemingly with a baby bump in Sydney.”

Not letting rumour-mongering get to her, the 39-year-old actor — currently shooting in Australia for Thor: Love and Thunder — set the record straight and announced that she is “totally not pregnant”. “Hey. So I’m totally not pregnant…,” she wrote in the same story, adding: “…But apparently it’s still OK in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman’s body shape whenever they want? Do better. (sic)”

Portman is mother to two children: eight-year-old son Aleph and almost-four-year-old daughter Amalia, with husband Benjamin Millepied.

This is not the first time that an actor/public figure has had to address issues about body image and positivity. Recently, it was actor Blake Lively who spoke her mind in an Instagram story, revealing that she felt insecure about her body after giving birth to her third child. She specifically mentioned how challenging it was for her to find clothes that not only fit her, but that made her feel confident as well. As an example, she posted a throwback image of her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2020.

That we are discussing female bodies — for celebrities and regular people — and making women feel less-than and insecure based on their size is deeply disturbing, especially in 2021, when there are so many other pressing topics that need to be addressed.

This only goes on to suggest that as a society, we really need to rethink and do better.

