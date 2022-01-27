Try this DIY winter special oil for hair fall, dry scalp, and greying

Many look forward to winter as it brings respite from the sweltering heat and also ushers in the holiday season. But, winter also brings with it multiple skin and hair problems due to the cold and the dryness. As such, apart from hydrating and moisturising, there are additions you must make to your hair and skincare routine to give it that extra winter TLC.

But when it comes to hair, there are few things more miraculous and transformational than oils. They not only add moisture to your dry scalp during winter but nourish it to keep your tresses shiny and healthy. No wonder the champi is a time-tested haircare ritual practiced by our ancestors, especially during winters.

Homemade hair oils, although time-consuming, help you add the ingredients that are best suited for your hair type and problems you may have. If hair fall, greys, and dry scalp are some of them, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has the right recipe for you that you can make and store. And the great thing about this hair oil is not only its nutrient-dense ingredients but also the fact that you can use the solid remains as a body scrub!

Let’s check out how to make this winter special hair oil at home.

WINTER SPECIAL HAIR OIL

Ingredients

*Hibiscus flowers (20)

* Neem leaves (30)

*Curry leaves (30)

*Onions (5 small)

*Fenugreek seeds (1 tsp)

*Aloe vera (1 leaf)

*Jasmine flowers (15-20)

*Coconut oil (1 litre)

Method

1. Soak fenugreek seeds in water for half an hour.

2. Cut aloe vera into small pieces.

3. Grind all ingredients together.

4. Add this to one litre of pure coconut oil.

5. Heat on a low flame for about 30-45 minutes till the color changes to green.

6. Allow it to cool down

7. Strain and store in glass bottle.

