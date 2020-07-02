DIY decor ideas for a home wedding during lockdown

To help you with perfect wedding aesthetics, here are some doable and exquisite decor ideas. (Source: getty/thinkstock images) To help you with perfect wedding aesthetics, here are some doable and exquisite decor ideas. (Source: getty/thinkstock images)

In the lockdown, big fat Indian weddings have transformed into intimate close-knit affairs. With the actual ceremony and other festivities happening through video conferencing, there is still a need to set the right vibe, even if it’s do-it-yourself.

Creating a charming atmosphere at home is key to in-house weddings, especially if there are festivities such as a Haldi ceremony or a casual dance night within the family. Though the scale is smaller, it’s still possible to create Instagrammable images. All you need is some interesting DIY planning. To help you with perfect wedding aesthetics, here are some doable and exquisite decor ideas.

Colourful paper fan backdrop



All you need is a colourful bunch of paper and fold them into fans. Make sure you fold large sheets of paper as it will enhance the images clicked in front of them.

Floral canopy

Floral canopies are a hit on Instagram and almost all the wedding venues have them as it makes for a great selfie corner. But it’s easy to make one, all you need is a hula-hoop and some fake flowers and colourful chiffon or satin curtains.

PVC pipes

If you are looking for a larger setup that can stand for three-four days and is also an in-house wedding stage then PVC pipes are a trusted option. Get two sets of plastic pipes and a connector, which can be easily bought online, some thin curtains, fake flowers and lights.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd