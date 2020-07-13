Count on this vitamin C serum for all your skin troubles

Learn how to make a simple all-natural vitamin C serum at home. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Learn how to make a simple all-natural vitamin C serum at home. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Most of us know that vitamin C, an antioxidant, helps prevent the effect of free radicals on the skin which, in turn, helps delay the ageing process. Which is why, vitamin C serums are considered excellent when it comes to skincare. However, market-bought serums may be expensive or one may not be sure about the chemicals used. What if we tell you that you can make a cost-effective vitamin C serum right at home with products that are easily available. Wondering how?

Take a look at what Reema Gupta, Reiki grand master and acupressure therapist has to share.

“Active ingredients in vitamin C serum nourish the skin at a deep level. Serum is much more effective than a cream,” she said.

Here’s how Vitamin C serum benefits the skin

*Delays ageing process

*Removes patches

*Makes the skin glow

*Increases the production of collagen

*Reduces pigmentation

*Reduces inflammation

*Protects from sunburn



How can you make one at home?

Ingredients

1 spoon – Vitamin C powder

8 spoons – Rose water

1 spoon – Glycerine

2 – Vitamin E capsules

Method

*In a glass bottle, add vitamin C powder, rose water and mix well. Now add glycerine and vitamin E oil. Mix well.

How to store?

*Keep the serum away from direct sunlight in a cool, dark place. It can be kept in the refrigerator for 15-20 days.

How to use the serum?

*At night, after cleaning your face, apply toner or rose water with cotton. Then take a few drops of the serum and apply on the face. Massage lightly.

*With regular use, the skin would glow, pigmentation and dark spots along with fine lines and wrinkles would reduce, said Gupta.

Word of caution: Some might experience slight irritation when applying the serum on the face for the first time. Normally, it subsides. However, if the irritation persists, discontinue use immediately.

Would you like to try?

