Make your own underwater Christmas tree in just 7 easy steps

It is time to decorate your Christmas tree with baubles, bells, stars and lights! But how about ditching the traditional tree set up and experimenting with something that is fun and also extremely unique?

Aqua artist and aquascaper, Mayur Dev, shares how to nurture an aquarium with a DIY decorative piece made up of real moss and plants to replicate a Christmas tree, but underwater. With a simple seven-step process and some products, one can have a bright and colourful tree like structure in time for Christmas which can also support fish.

Step 1

Place a thin layer of moss on a cylindrical sand-like product called ‘DOOA Terra Base’. The base can absorb water and support the growth of plants.

Step 2

Next, place Pinnatifida UK along with white Anubias on the terra base. This will add a shade of red to the décor. A dash of pink can be added by attaching Hygrophila Chai. Ensure your base is moist at all times by using an atomiser spray. Wood and stone can be glued to the terra base for decoration.

Step 3

Once the terra base is ready with the plants, wash and add DOOA Tropical River Sand in the tank. The sand is washed in gentle stream of water to remove dust. It is white in colour, which reflects light and makes the terra base look bright. Once the sand is placed, the base can be placed in the tank along with a light source on top.

Step 4

Add water to the tank

Now slowly and carefully fill the tank with water. It is important to level the sand with a flattener and remove any floating debris with a net.

Step 5

Fit a small filter apparatus and CO2 supply to the tank. Once set, a filter starter solution can be added to water followed by fertiliser product of choice.

ALSO READ | Christmas tree buyers face reduced supplies, higher prices

Completion of Step 5 makes the tank ready.

Step 6

Would you like to try?

This step involves waiting for a few days. The tree needs trimming once or twice as the moss starts to grow out and 50 per cent water has to be changed for at least a week, and then topped up with fertilisers.

Step 7

You can now add fish to the tank — but only after 15 days.

This beautiful process of creating your own underwater Christmas tree can be a fun way of spending family time during the holiday season. Children and adults of all ages can enjoy watching this little aqua-art project bloom just in time for Christmas and the family can have a unique center piece to showcase while hosting guests.

