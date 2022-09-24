Dermatologist shares why DIY skincare is not always a good idea

Many love experimenting with different DIYs. Be it a face pack or a scrub, they believe that everything made at home using natural ingredients is always a good idea. However, that’s not the case! “But are these homemade concoctions as good as their commercial counterparts? I don’t think so,” dermatologist Dr Kiran Sethi wrote on Instagram.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Telling people about why DIYs are not always good for the skin, the expert listed the following five reasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Kiran MD (@drkiransays)

“DIY face scrubs can cause damage to the skin. Coffee scrubs and walnut scrubs can tear the skin if they aren’t smooth enough. If you have acne-prone skin, then you need to make sure that they do not overly bruise the skin cells with unnecessary scrubs. Also, rubbing the skin raw can cause scabs, discolouration, and infections,” she said.

Rubbing the skin raw can cause scabs, discoloration, and infections. (Photo: Instagram) Rubbing the skin raw can cause scabs, discoloration, and infections. (Photo: Instagram)

The dermatologist suggested that while using raw eggs is a fad, it can only lead to breakouts, blisters, and scars. “It causes the skin to pull, thus creating sensitivity in the skin, and should be avoided at all costs.”

Raw eggs can lead to breakouts, blisters, and scars. (Photo: Instagram) Raw eggs can lead to breakouts, blisters, and scars. (Photo: Instagram)

Sometimes using kitchen ingredients can go very wrong, Dr Kiran said. “While many of these are used in products, people often do not know how the combination works. Sometimes we can’t fully understand how these ingredients work together which can harm the skin. Instead, look at a market-based facemask that pertains to your skin concern,” she added.

Sometimes don’t understand how kitchen ingredients work together which can harm the skin. (Photo: Instagram) Sometimes don’t understand how kitchen ingredients work together which can harm the skin. (Photo: Instagram)

Lemon is a big no-no, she warned, adding that “ever since DIY has become a trend, lemon juice has been one of the most common ingredients in the face pack, scrubs, and DIY lip balms”. “If you are making a face pack, you need to stop using lemon. It can sting, cause irritation, and even makes you break out even more. This is why many packs have a tingling sensation when lemon is added to them,” Dr Kiran said.

Don’t use lemons in the face packs. (Photo: Instagram) Don’t use lemons in the face packs. (Photo: Instagram)

“Some fruits that are added to skin care are great and can be amazing for the skin. However, there are certain actives in fruits that can irritate the skin and cause damage. Sometimes we need to let experts do their work in formulating different ingredients together to know the proportion of what is fine for the skin,” she concluded.

Advertisement

Some fruits that can irritate and damage the skin. (Photo: Instagram) Some fruits that can irritate and damage the skin. (Photo: Instagram)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!