DIY skincare: A homemade body lotion to take care of your many problems

When it comes to skincare, some people only ever prefer home remedies to market products. In the lockdown especially, people have come to realise that there are many skincare possibities that require only some simple kitchen ingredients. If you are one of them and are looking to give your skin a generous boost of natural shine and smoothness, here is a simple DIY body lotion for you. Read on.

Ingredients

* Glycerin – 5 teaspoons

* Rose water – 7 tablespoons

* Lemon juice – half a lemon

* A bottle

Method

* Take the glycerin first and mix it with rose water.

* Next, squeeze the half-cut lemon into it.

* Stir well so the three ingredients mix together.

* The lotion is now ready.

* You can start applying it but make sure you do a patch test first to rule out any allergies or reactions.

* Store it in an air-tight bottle.

* The lotion can be used for up to four days.

The benefits

* This easy-to-prepare lotion can take care of your many skin problems including skin dryness, cracks, stretch marks, etc.

* A body lotion that is made with glycerin, rose water and lemon juice, works as a great moisturizer. It is believed to improve the quality and texture of the skin. The astringents present in it can help in the reduction of spots.

You can use this body lotion at least once every day, right after you have stepped out of the shower.

So, what do you think about this DIY lotion?

