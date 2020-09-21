DIY remedies to protect your home garden from caterpillars

Handpicking caterpillars is the most effective method. (Source: pixabay)

Caterpillar, the larvae of butterflies and moths, can chew on leaves, flowers, shoots, fruits and even other parts of plants, thereby damaging them. In case of caterpillar infestation, you would see holes on the leaves and flower buds.

But instead of using harmful chemical pesticides to protect the plants, you can opt for natural homemade remedies. Homecrop, which deals in DIY kitchen gardens, recently took to Instagram to suggest these simple tips:

* Use neem oil in higher concentration and occasionally spray the leaves with a soap solution.

* If you find them on your plants, hand killing is the most effective method.

According to University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources, these caterpillars are often hidden in rolled leaves and among foliage, making it difficult to find them. To prevent excessive damage of plants, one should detect the pest early by looking for feeding holes, excrement, webbed or rolled leaves, and eggs. You can also prune off rolled or webbed leaves from plants.

While small plants are likely to be damaged by caterpillar feeding, most well-grown plants are able to outgrow substantial damage.

