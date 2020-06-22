DIY pearl facial at home? Yes, please!

Give your skin a salon-like glow with this at-home pearl facial. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Give your skin a salon-like glow with this at-home pearl facial. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

You do not have to walk into an expensive salon if you are looking for the best treatment for your skin. As we have mentioned before, the lockdown has made people realise that there are many essential items that can be found in the kitchen, which can take care of your many skin woes. Even a luxurious facial, for instance, is doable at home.

This week, you can try the pearl facial which, as the name suggests, guarantees to give your face a pearl-like glow. Here is a step-by-step explanation; read on.

Things you need

3 tsp – Pearl powder (can be bought online)

2 tbsp – Cucumber juice

2 tbsp – Pearl cream (can be bought online)

1 tbsp – Honey

2 tsp – Milk

2 tbsp – Rose water

1 tsp – lemon juice

1 – Egg

Method

First clean your face with some water and milk. Next, make a scrub using rose water and the pearl powder. Rub it on the skin and massage gently in circular motions for at least five minutes. Once you are done, wash your face once again, and this time, apply the pearl cream. Stay like that for 15 minutes.

Next, make another mixture using the egg, honey and lemon juice. Mix them all together, and add some pearl powder. This is for all skin types, and especially if you have pimple problems.

Once the previous mask is dry, wash your face with regular water and apply the above concoction. Let it dry for another 15 minutes. Once done, give your skin some more goodness of rose water and cucumber juice. When it dries, wash your face off with a mild face wash, pat it dry and then apply a moisturizer that suits you. You are done! Do you see the difference yet?

