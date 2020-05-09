DIY Mother’s Day Gifts & Crafts Ideas: Make it special with these easy DIY gifts

DIY Mother’s Day Gifts & Crafts Ideas: They deserve nothing but something that’s made with love and thought. (Source: GettyImages) DIY Mother’s Day Gifts & Crafts Ideas: They deserve nothing but something that’s made with love and thought. (Source: GettyImages)

DIY Mother’s Day Gifts & Crafts Ideas: Be it the mother of your friend group, the landlady who opens the door for you when you come home late at night, the mother who listens to you even after a tiring day or your grandmother who puts you to sleep with her numerous stories, there is a perfect gift out there for each on of them. Make a kind gesture, one that will be remembered with these DIY gifts. After all, they deserve nothing but something that’s made with love and thought.

Lip balms

This one is perfect as a last-minute DIY and can be easily made at home with simple ingredients. (Source: GettyImages) This one is perfect as a last-minute DIY and can be easily made at home with simple ingredients. (Source: GettyImages)

There’s nothing like gifting your mother a special DIY lip balm which you can customise as per her needs. This one is perfect as a last-minute DIY and can be easily made at home with simple ingredients. Just make sure you remember what is your mom’s favourite lip shade so that you can customise the tint as per what she likes. Check out this easy guide to make one at home in an hour!

A personalised box of chocolates

Gift your mom a personalised box of chocolates in a makeshift basket. Buy her favourite milk or dark chocolates and wrap them all together and add little trinkets to decorate it. Add a personalised note telling her how important she is and gift her when she wakes up! We are sure she will love every bit of the effort you put in.

homemade body scrub

Make a home scrub with ingredients available at home. They are organic and effective too! (Source: GettyImages) Make a home scrub with ingredients available at home. They are organic and effective too! (Source: GettyImages)

Use the ingredients available at home and make a nice-smelling body scrub for her, something that helps her senses calm down after a long day. You can choose anything from dried rose petals to coffee or grounded oats. We have a plethora of options for you, click here to check it out.

‘Things I love about you’ jar

On a much-related note, how often do we tell our mothers that we are inspired by them or remotely grateful for their existence and what they do? Rarely, right? This is your chance to tell her everything with little notes filled in a mason jar. Tell her how you feel and how thankful you are for her, we are sure she will hold it close to her.

Recycled wine bottle flower vase

Recycle that empty wine bottle that is catching dust and create something memorable and beautiful out of it. Use spray paint or simply some paper and twine, in fact, you can stick little mirror pieces and make it look glitzy and pretty. Bring it all together and put in some fresh smelling flowers.

