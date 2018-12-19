DIY moisturisers you can make at home with simple ingredients

Buying a good moisturiser can be expensive. Not only that, most of these products are laden with chemicals that are often toxic and harmful to the skin and can have negative effects in the long run. Considering these factors, it’s best to keep skin products natural, simple and organic.

If you want to ditch applying harsh chemicals on your skin and make a shift to homemade natural products, you are in luck. We have rounded up a few homemade DIY lotions that you can make with easily available ingredients. They make for great gift items too.

Honey + Glycerin + Lemon + Green Tea

Take a teaspoon of honey, 2 teaspoons of glycerin, 2 teaspoons of green tea and a few drops of lemon. Mix them well till they form a smooth paste. Apply it on your skin and let it sit overnight for the moisture to seep in.

Coconut Oil + Vitamin E Oil + Any Essential Oil

For whipping up this super simple DIY moisturiser, take half a cup of coconut oil, a teaspoon of Vitamin E oil and a few drops of your favourite essential oil for the aroma. You can go with lavender oil for a calming and relaxing effect or tea tree oil to keep acne away. Mix it all well and store in a glass jar.

Hibiscus Tea + Coconut Oil

For this simple two ingredient DIY moisturiser, all your need is hibiscus tea and coconut oil. Grind two tablespoons of hibiscus tea leaves to a coarse powder form and add it to a cup of coconut oil. Cover it and let it sit for a while. Using a cheesecloth, strain the oil so that the coarse tea leaves are strained well. Whip it for a minute or two and store it in a glass jar.

Aloe Vera + Argan Oil + Essential oils

This is super simple and can be stored for a long time. Take the pulp of aloe vera plant or just buy an aloe vera gel from the market. Add in half a tablespoon of argan oil and a few drops of any essential oil of your choice. Mix them together by whipping the mix for 3 minutes or so. Store in a tight jar.