DIY homemade hair masks for thick luscious hair

Here is a list of easy to whip homemade masks for hair that is long and thick. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Your hair is made up of keratin and chains of amino acids, or simply put — protein! The constant use of harsh chemicals and frequent contact with heat and pollution can break down the protein in your hair and leave it feeling dry, brittle, and damaged. While we know of the countless products that are available in the market, nothing works better than natural ingredients. The only way to restore your hair’s health when this happens is to give it what it’s lost.

Try these easy breezy hair masks with ingredients present in your kitchen, which are easy to whip up and will work wonders on your hair.

Coconut milk

It conditions your hair while filling in the damaged protein spots. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Coconut milk contains saturated fatty acids and vitamins B, C and E. It conditions your hair while filling in the damaged protein spots. It is also considered as the best natural protein treatment for hair as it effectively tackles dandruff while promoting healthy hair growth.

Steps: Heat the coconut milk on a low flame for about a minute until it is warm, then massage the warm coconut milk into your scalp and apply it to your hair. Wrap your hair in a towel and leave the coconut milk overnight. Shampoo and condition like you do the next day. This can be repeated twice a week.

Gooseberry + coconut oil + shikakai powder

Gooseberry aka amla, is a fruit which is an abundant source of vitamin C, antioxidants, flavonoids. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Gooseberry, also known as amla, is a fruit which is an abundant source of vitamin C, antioxidants, and flavonoids, — all of which help obtain a healthy scalp thereby promoting hair growth and texture. Coconut oil nourishes and moisturises your hair while shikakai helps strengthen your hair from the roots.

Steps: Mix one tablespoon each of amla and shikakai powder in two tablespoons of coconut oil and bring to a boil. Once the oil is strained, massage it onto your scalp before going to bed. In the morning, wash your hair with shampoo. This mask can be used on a weekly basis

Mayonnaise+Egg

Mayonnaise and egg are rich in protein. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Both the ingredients, mayonnaise and egg are rich in protein, and thus this pack works wonders for taming uncooperative hair.

Steps: Combine the ingredients until they form a smooth paste and apply this mixture to your hair and leave it in for 30-45 minutes. Wash off with shampoo and condition. You can use this pack once a week.

Curd+ Lemon juice+Honey

While lemon juice helps combat dandruff and honey helps nourish and moisturise the hair.(Photo: Thinkstock Images)

While lemon juice helps combat dandruff and honey helps nourish and moisturise the hair. Curd helps enrich the hair with protein. These masks take less than a few minutes to whip and all the ingredients are easily available in the kitchen.

Steps: Make a smooth paste of all the above ingredients. Then apply it all over hair from roots till ends and leave the paste on your hair for 30 minutes. Post leaving it, wash your hair with a mild shampoo and conditioner. This hair pack brings shine to dull hair and makes them healthier.

Yogurt+ cream+ egg

Do not use this pack more than once a week for oily hair. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

A hair mask that contains yoghurt is excellent for cleaning your scalp and the shafts of your hair. It removes build-up while moisturizing and nourishing your hair.

Steps: Mix all the ingredients until you get a smooth paste and apply the hair pack to your scalp and hair. Leave it in for 45 minutes and rinse it with cool water. Use this pack twice a week for dry hair. However, do not use this pack more than once a week for oily hair.

