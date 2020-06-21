DIY: Here’s how you can make your under eye cream

Whether you have dark under eyes, blemishes or puffiness an under eye cream can keep them at bay if applied regularly. (Photo: Getty) Whether you have dark under eyes, blemishes or puffiness an under eye cream can keep them at bay if applied regularly. (Photo: Getty)

We do a lot of things in the name of beauty. Trying everything once in a while just because a celebrity swears by it or one of our loved ones told us to give it a shot and often we have been told that under eye cream are important but, do they work?

The first signs of ageing are shown near our eyes. Under-eye creams are important because the skin around our eyes is thin as compared to the skin on other parts of our body. It is also delicate and sensitive. Thus, an eye cream used before signs of ageing show or simply after you wake up with puff eyes certainly helps a lot. If you are looking to incorporate one in your skincare regime and cannot get your hands at it, try this DIY.

In a small bowl take a teaspoon of aloe vera gel and add Vitamin E capsule (it is easily available at any chemist). Mix it together and add a few drops of coconut oil along with rose water. You can add your favourite essential oil like lavender, chamomile or tea tree oil too.

Mix it well and make a little batch. Transfer it to a container and store it in the refrigerator for a cooling effect every time you apply it. This will help keep puffiness at bay.

Every time you scoop out the gel, make sure you apply in circular motions focusing on your under eyes, eyes and your eyebrow bone with soft pressure until it gets absorbed.

