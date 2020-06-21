DIY: Here’s how you can make your under eye cream

We do a lot of things in the name of beauty. Trying everything once in a while just because a celebrity swears by it or one of our loved ones told us to give it a shot and often we have been told that under eye cream are important but, do they work?
The first signs of ageing are shown near our eyes. Under-eye creams are important because the skin around our eyes is thin as compared to the skin on other parts of our body. It is also delicate and sensitive. Thus, an eye cream used before signs of ageing show or simply after you wake up with puff eyes certainly helps a lot. If you are looking to incorporate one in your skincare regime and cannot get your hands at it, try this DIY.
@pink.flames
#undereye #trythishomeremedy #undereyepuffiness #homeremedy #eyecream Make Your own Under eye cream with these simple ingredients!🙃😉
In a small bowl take a teaspoon of aloe vera gel and add Vitamin E capsule (it is easily available at any chemist). Mix it together and add a few drops of coconut oil along with rose water. You can add your favourite essential oil like lavender, chamomile or tea tree oil too.
Mix it well and make a little batch. Transfer it to a container and store it in the refrigerator for a cooling effect every time you apply it. This will help keep puffiness at bay.
Every time you scoop out the gel, make sure you apply in circular motions focusing on your under eyes, eyes and your eyebrow bone with soft pressure until it gets absorbed.
Here are a few DIY skincare products you can try if you have run out of skincare
How to use easily available kitchen ingredients to make effective DIY scrubs
Chapped lips? Make your own lip balm at home
Make vitamin C oil with 2 easily available ingredients; here’s how
Banish your hair woes with this DIY wax; check it out here
Keep your skin glowing with these homemade face packs
Would you like to try it?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.