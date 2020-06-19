Make Deepika Padukone’s foil sheet mask at home; here’s how

Pamper yourself with this easy DIY. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/ Instagram? APH Images, designed by Gargi Singh) Pamper yourself with this easy DIY. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/ Instagram? APH Images, designed by Gargi Singh)

Whether it is the 10-step skincare routine or the use of snail mucus and cactus, the Korean beauty industry has numerous beauty products and routines that are bizarre yet show fantastic results. But among our favourites are their sheet masks which are a constant in our beauty routine. So when Deepika Padukone recently recently shared a picture with foil sheet mask on, we could not help but notice.

Take a look at the Piku actor’s post which she captioned, “Gearing up for the weekend…🥳 .”

If you are looking to pamper yourself over the weekend, or just want to try your hands at these foil sheet masks, check out the DIY below. Foil face sheet masks might look freaky, but they are a great way to keep your skin’s moisture locked in and make it look plump.

They also also different from their usual microfiber cousin in the way that fibre sheet masks give a cooling sensation on being applied. However, foil sheet masks do the exact opposite — they make your face will feel warm. This is because the foil insulates your face by trapping in the natural warmth. Koreans believe that the trapping the skin’s warmth allows for better absorption of the ingredients, thus, the serum present in the sheet mask working effectively.

How to make your own foil sheet mask

Products required:

Aluminium foil

A pair of scissors

An old sheet mask (for outline)

A new sheet mask

Steps:

*On a flat surface lay your old sheet mask. Place the foil over it.

*Fold the foil into an exact half of the sheet mask. Doing this will give you an idea of where to make holes for your eyes, nose and mouth. Cut out the holes, ensuring they are big enough.

*Give your aluminium foil mask a round shape by trimming the edges while it is kept over the old sheet mask.

*Now take a fresh face sheet mask and press the foil mask over it with little pressure. Make sure you have pressed around the edges so that it doesn’t slip away.

*If you don’t have a fresh sheet mask, here’s how you can make one for yourself.

Here are a few DIY skincare products you can try if you have run out of skincare

How to use easily available kitchen ingredients to make effective DIY scrubs

Chapped lips? Make your own lip balm at home

Make vitamin C oil with 2 easily available ingredients; here’s how

Banish your hair woes with this DIY wax; check it out here

Keep your skin glowing with these homemade face packs

Would you like to try it?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd