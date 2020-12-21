Winter hair care: Nourish your locks with this DIY mask

This mask requires only three simple ingredients. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

We regularly change our skincare routines according to the change in seasons. But we may not be as strict and regular with our hair care routines. But it must be noted that winters not only make the skin dry, it also affects the hair and its texture. But worry not, as we have a quick fix hair mask by dermatologist Dr Geetika Gupta that will help you manage hair woes.

“During the winter months, we all look for something hydrating and nourishing, especially for our scalp. I have an easy DIY for you that will revive your hair, moisturize, and give your hair some life and vibrancy this winter,” she captioned an Instagram post.

So what are you waiting for, check out the details below:

Steps

Break a full egg and add a mashed banana and a tablespoon of honey to it. Combine all the ingredients well.

Now section your hair and apply the mask to each section, from root to tip.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes, and then wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

The ingredients used are nourishing and won’t dry out any hair type, making this mask suitable for everyone. Dr Geetika says, “The raw egg provides nourishment to the scalp and locks, while the honey gives additional moisture to dry hair follicles. Banana is especially amazing for hair because it’s rich in potassium, so it protects against breakage. The natural oils from the banana are also great for the scalp and help prevent dandruff.”

Would you try out this hair mask?

