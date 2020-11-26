Count on this DIY homemade mask for lustrous, thick hair

Make an easy hair mask for luscious hair. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Restricted growth, greying and thinning are some common hair issues people experience with age, increasing levels of stress and other hormonal changes in the body. While some issues cannot be completely resolved, many others can be effectively addressed with the help of certain DIY home remedies.

One such remedy for hair growth is a classic hair mask made with two natural products that are considered immensely beneficial. What more? The hair mask can be easily made at home, suggested cosmetic dermatologist Dr Niketa Sonavane in an Instagram post.

Take a look.

“Hibiscus and aloe vera hair mask is an age-old remedy followed in southern parts of India for thick and black hair. You will be surprised at how much hydration and shine this hair mask can give your hair, that too without the chemicals,” she said.

ALSO READ | Try these DIY egg yolk hair masks to keep your hair healthy

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Hibiscus powder

2 tbsp – Fresh aloe vera gel

Method

*Grind aloe pulp in a mixer and strain it with a strainer or cloth.

*Mix hibiscus powder to aloe gel.

*Apply on clean scalp and hair.

*Cover with a shower cap for 30 minutes and wash with plain water.

Benefits

*Hibiscus is rich in vitamin C, phosphorous, riboflavin, calcium and antioxidants that nourish the hair. It’s gel-like consistency coats the hair to prevent frizziness, give a healthy shine and make it manageable.

*Aloe vera gel is rich in several minerals and water. It provides a soothing and cooling effect to the scalp. Aloe provides essential hair nutrients and allows the hibiscus nourishment to penetrate deeper. It can reduce dandruff and makes hair shiny and manageable.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd