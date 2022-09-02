This super effective DIY hair mask will keep dandruff away

Dandruff, one of the most common scalp disorders, is a condition in which small pieces of dry skin start peeling off the scalp. While it is the result of the normal growing process of skin cells of the scalp, it can be difficult to treat as they don’t go away easily and are often accompanied by itchiness. As such, are you tired of splurging on anti-dandruff shampoos and other products? Worry not as now you can get rid of pesky dandruff with just two products at home.

Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar recently took to Instagram to share a super effective DIY hair mask which she says is “the easiest and quickest way to dandruff-free smooth and healthy hair”.

Here’s how you can make this hair mask

*Take 2 tbsp of curd in a bowl.

*Add ½ tsp of Triphala Churna to it.

*Mix it well for two minutes.

*Apply it to the scalp and hair, and keep it for 30 minutes.

*Wash your hair with lukewarm water and mild shampoo.

She suggested using this hair mask for 2-3 months straight, twice a week.

Apart from controlling dandruff, curd helps strengthen your hair follicles and reduces hair fall (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Sharing the benefits of curd, the expert said, “It is rich in protein and provides the nourishment that your hair needs for proper growth. The nutrients in curd help in maintaining the health of your hair. With proper nourishment reaching your hair, it makes it stronger and prevents further hair fall.”

She added that applying a curd mask to your hair will also soothe an itchy scalp due to curd’s anti-inflammatory properties. “It is said to be a natural conditioner, coating your hair strands and allowing them to breathe. This moisturising effect can calm down frizzy hair and reduce split ends.”

Apart from controlling dandruff, curd helps strengthen hair follicles and reduce hair fall apart from adding a layer of shine to dull hair.

Triphala — a mixture of 3 herbs- Amalaki (Amla), Haritaki (Harda/Harde) and Vibhitaki (Baheda) — can also help eradicate the most persistent dandruff in a short time, she said. Explaining the same, Dr Bhavsar said, “It sloughs off any excess flaking, clearing the scalp of flakes, itchiness, and dryness quickly. It restores the pH balance of hair and scalp, helping keep your scalp squeaky clean and maintaining the overall health of both your scalp and hair. Amalaki is highest in vitamin C among all fruits which helps strengthen the hair shaft. Haritaki, packed with antioxidants, keeps your scalp fresh. The antifungal and antibacterial properties that Bibhitaki adds to Triphala keep dandruff at bay.”

When mixed together, curd and triphala work wonderfully for dandruff and itchy scalp.

