This DIY shampoo will make your hair soft, long and shiny

Hairfall is a common problem that a lot of people experience. Some even experience slow hair growth despite taking proper care and getting it trimmed regularly. If you too have the same complaint, we are here to help you with an effective home remedy. Check it out below.

How to make your own shampoo

Ingredients

¼ cup – Reetha powder or soapnut powder

¼ cup – Shikakai powder

¼ cup – Fenugreek powder

Steps

In a glass jar, mix all the powder ingredients. Then before washing your hair, take 2-3 tbsp (depending on the length of your hair) and add warm water or warm green tea to it. Apply it like a hair pack for 2-3 minutes and then wash.

Benefits

Unlike usual shampoos, this mix won’t form lather but this will certainly leave your hair feeling soft and shiny due to the presence of shikakai powder, which is also known to delay greying, and is gentle on the scalp unlike paraben and sulphate-based shampoos.

Reetha powder too helps in increasing hair growth and is great if you suffer from dandruff during the winter season. It also provides a cooling effect and is extremely gentle. Lastly, fenugreek powder helps increase volume, and if you are suffering from hair fall you can apply it as a hair mask with curd.

