Keep your skin hydrated with these easy DIY face masks

Since we are at home and going to the salon is currently not an option, it is time to take the reins of beauty care in our own hands. Keeping the skin hydrated is very important, especially with summer upon us. So, we bring to you some easy DIY face masks to keep your face radiant.

Face mask from bananas

Bananas have more benefits than we acknowledge. Take a ripe banana, cut it and then make a paste. Then gently apply it on your face and keep this for 10-20 minutes. Rinse with cold water.

Milk Face Masks

You can also make an easy face mask by mixing 1/4 cup of powdered milk with water. Make it into a thick paste and apply it on your face and then after five minutes, rinse it with warm water. You will be able to notice the difference instantly.

Honey, oatmeal and milk mask

There are many wonders hidden right in the kitchen. One of them being a honey, oatmeal and milk mask. Take 3 tablespoons of oats, put this in a blender and then add one tablespoon of milk to it. Make it into a paste and then add one tablespoon of honey. Make into a nice paste and apply it on your face. Keep this for 20 minutes.

Grape hydrating face masks

Grapes can be a great source for hydrating skin. Take about 12 grapes and add one teaspoon of flour. Make a paste and apply it on your face. Keep it for 15 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water.

