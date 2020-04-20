Follow Us:
Monday, April 20, 2020
COVID19

Keep your skin hydrated with these easy DIY face masks

Keeping skin hydrated is very important, especially with summer upon us. So, we bring some easy DIY face masks to keep you glowing.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 20, 2020 11:20:19 pm
skincare resolution 2020, new year resolutions, skincare 2020, skincare tips, skincare tips, tricks, beauty, indian express, lifestyle Apply these masks and notice a difference. (File Photo)

Since we are at home and going to the salon is currently not an option, it is time to take the reins of beauty care in our own hands. Keeping the skin hydrated is very important, especially with summer upon us. So, we bring to you some easy DIY face masks to keep your face radiant.

Face mask from bananas

bananas, are bananas fruits or berries, banana at night in winter, banana during winter season, banana at night during winter, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, banana benefits, banana cravings, Bananas help in keeping your face clean and radiant. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Bananas have more benefits than we acknowledge. Take a ripe banana, cut it and then make a paste. Then gently apply it on your face and keep this for 10-20 minutes. Rinse with cold water.

Milk Face Masks

A milk face mask can be very effective. (File Photo)

You can also make an easy face mask by mixing 1/4 cup of powdered milk with water. Make it into a thick paste and apply it on your face and then after five minutes, rinse it with warm water. You will be able to notice the difference instantly.

Honey, oatmeal and milk mask

There are many wonders hidden right in the kitchen. One of them being a honey, oatmeal and milk mask. Take 3 tablespoons of oats, put this in a blender and then add one tablespoon of milk to it. Make it into a paste and then add one tablespoon of honey. Make into a nice paste and apply it on your face. Keep this for 20 minutes.

Grape hydrating face masks

grapes, healthy liver, liver health, indian express, indian express news Grapes can keep skin hydrated. (File Photo)

Grapes can be a great source for hydrating skin. Take about 12 grapes and add one teaspoon of flour. Make a paste and apply it on your face. Keep it for 15 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water.

Which among these are you planning to try?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Love sequin saris? Here are some memorable celeb looks
Love sequin saris? Here are some memorable celeb looks

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 20: Latest News

Advertisement