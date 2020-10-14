Blackheads? Try this super easy DIY face mask

Count on this easy mask for removing blackheads. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Blackheads are a common issue faced by people with oily skin. And with parlour visits still in limbo, nothing better than easy, DIY home remedies that will come to your skin’s rescue. Before diving into simple skincare solutions, let’s understand a bit about blackheads.

What are blackheads?

Blackheads are the small bumps that appear on the skin due to clogged hair follicles. A common form of acne, blackheads have open surfaces which create dark-coloured oxidation, unlike whiteheads that are formed owing to closed pores. Experts caution against pinching, squeezing and excessively scrubbing blackhead as it may cause scarring.

Then how can one get rid of them? Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta recently shared a simple hydrating face mask that can help you overcome blackheads.

“While blackheads on your chin and around your mouth are common, blackheads can occur on your body, too! Now you can’t get rid of pores and you definitely can’t stop the oil mine in your skin, but what you can do is get rid of blackheads once and for all,” she said.

How to make the pack?

Use yoghurt for this easy face pack. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Use yoghurt for this easy face pack. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Ingredients

Oatmeal Powder

¼ cup – Yoghurt

1 tbsp – Olive Oil

Method

*Grate oatmeal into a crumbly powder.

*Mix the oatmeal powder in yoghurt and add olive oil.

*Apply the mask on your face and leave it for 20 minutes.

*Wash it off with water.

ALSO READ | Want glowing skin? Do these 3 basic things every morning

“Oatmeal serves as an excellent exfoliator and gets the blackheads off of your skin. Yoghurt cleanses the skin of dirt, thanks to lactic acid, and olive oil helps moisturise the skin,” shared Dr Gupta.

Would you like to try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd