DIY body scrubs for dull, oily and sensitive skin

At times using strong scrub on sensitive skin can lead to red rashes and breakout. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) At times using strong scrub on sensitive skin can lead to red rashes and breakout. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

The amount of care we take for our face, we need to take similar if not more care for the whole body as the skin needs care equally. Body exfoliation is a great way to get rid off dead skin cells and dry skin tone. Applying body scrub not just removes impurities but also leaves your skin softer and healthier.

Especially now that you can book a salon or a spa appointment due to the lockdown, it’s time to make a fresh batch of homemade scrub.

Sensitive skin

Oats are also great for those who have sensitive skin, because oats have anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants, too. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Oats are also great for those who have sensitive skin, because oats have anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants, too. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

For sensitive skin, you need a gentle yet effective exfoliator. At times, using a strong scrub on sensitive skin can lead to red rashes and breakouts.

* Half cup oats (grounded)

* 1 teaspoon honey

Mix it in a few drops of water. The star ingredient of this scrub is oatmeal, which is anti-inflammatory yet soothing on the skin. It removes the dead cells, while honey hydrates the dry patches.

Dull skin

If you have this oil at home, you do not have to worry about the changing seasons. You can apply it any time of the day. (Source: Pixabay) If you have this oil at home, you do not have to worry about the changing seasons. You can apply it any time of the day. (Source: Pixabay)

Dull or flaky skin is generally due to dry texture or lack of moisturising. So, go for extra moisturising packs.

* 1 cup raw sugar

* 1/2 cup coconut

* 1/4 cup olive oil

* 3 tablespoon malai or fresh cream

Raw sugar acts as a major exfoliating agent. Coconut and olive oil will nourish your skin and make you feel as if you had an oil bath. Mix all the ingredients together and rub gently.

Oily skin

The oily tone is the result of clogged skin pores. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) The oily tone is the result of clogged skin pores. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Oily skin has a thick layer of stickiness all over. But this doesn’t mean it can’t do with pampering. The oily tone is the result of clogged skin pores. You need a scrub that will open these clogged pores and then nourish it in the right proportion.

* 1 cup besan

* 1 teaspoon turmeric

* 1/2 cup yoghurt

The flour helps in cleaning the oily texture leaving the body with soft, clean hydrated skin. Turmeric acts as an antiseptic and anti-inflammatory, adding a natural glow to the skin.

