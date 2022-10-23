Diwali Rangoli Designs 2022: Simple and Latest Diwali Rangoli Designs Images, Photos, and Pictures

Diwali Rangoli Designs 2022 Images, Photos, Pictures: A much-awaited festival in India, Diwali celebrates the return of Lord Rama from a 14-year-old exile after defeating Ravana. Diwali, which falls 20 days after Dussehra, is celebrated with a lot of cheer and festivities.

As much as Diwali is about gorging on good food, getting ready in ethnic attire and spending time with loved ones, it is also about decorating your home to welcome the Goddess of wealth and prosperity, who is worshipped on this auspicious day. Making rangolis, especially, is an important decoration activity that people look forward to doing every year. Often, people find rangolis difficult to do. But it doesn’t always have to be that way. With the right inspiration, you too can create an amazing rangoli.