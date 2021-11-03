Diwali Rangoli Designs 2021: Latest Diwali Rangoli Designs Images, Pics, Photos, and Pictures

Diwali Rangoli Designs 2021 Images, Photos, Pictures: A much-awaited festival, Diwali celebrates the return of Lord Rama from a 14-year-old exile after defeating Ravana. Diwali, which falls 20 days after Dussehra, is celebrated with much excitement and fervour.

Another important aspect of the festival is the decoration. Rangoli making, especially, plays an important role. Sometimes, people are daunted by the idea of rangolis, because they think it is one elaborate activity. But, it doesn’t have to be one.

Rangoli a traditional Indian art form is practised in various variants across India. The creative, articulate hand-painted designs have a different name and form in various parts of the country. The word ‘Rangoli’ derives from a Sankrit word ‘rangavalli’, which is a combination of two words – rang and aavalli. Rang meaning colour and aavalli implying rows or lines; thus the colourful patterns of the art form.

Here are some amazing rangoli designs that you can make this Diwali.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RANGOLI💮 (@rangoli_by_menaka)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simple Rangoli (@simple_rangoli)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rangolibydhanshri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Womens Fashion Collection (@fashion.collection.hub)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uday Dawal (@udaydawal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎸 Rocking🤘 Priya💕 (@its_rocking_priya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by art_by_Shalu (@shalini_pandey1409)

Add to the beauty of this festival by making these rangoli designs.

