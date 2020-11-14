Diwali Rangoli Designs 2020 Images: 10 Amazing and simple rangoli designs and ideas for Diwali

Diwali Rangoli Designs 2020: Take inspiration from these designs. (Source: Penmai.com)

Diwali Rangoli Designs 2020 Images: The annual ritual of cleaning and decorating homes is finally here! It’s time to enjoy Diwali and the many things synonymous with the much-awaited festival, like the lighting of diyas and wearing new clothes. But we have not mentioned one very important thing — making rangoli. And, in case you have been thinking about the perfect design, we are here to help.

Below are some beautiful and simple designs that you can recreate today. Check them out:

This one might look difficult but look at the burst of colours.

In case you are looking for something unique and neat, you can try these.



In case you are looking for something minimalistic, these are the designs you must check out:

Diwali is a festival of colours and lights. And even though the situation now might be tough, add a little bit of colour in your home and life with these rangoli designs.

We wish you and your loved ones a joyous and prosperous Diwali and can only hope next year things are better. But till then let’s celebrate the way we can and start with these rangoli designs.

