Diwali Rangoli Designs 2019: Latest Diwali Rangoli Designs Images, Pics, Photos, and Pictures

Diwali Rangoli Designs 2019 Latest Images, Photos, Pictures: Rangoli making is a timeless tradition that is followed all over the country and is known by different names such as alpana, aripoma, or kolam.

Diwali Rangoli Designs 2019 Images, Photos: What designs do you plan to make this Diwali?. (Source: Penmai.com)

Diwali Rangoli Designs 2019 Images, Photos, Pictures: Diwali is known as the festival of lights. However, colours also play a big role in this much-awaited festival. During this time of the year, many people get their houses painted to ward off any negative energy and then decorate it with torans, flowers and other beautiful decor items. Many people also make rangoli designs to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesha into their homes.

Rangoli making is a timeless tradition that is followed across the country. It is also known as alpana, aripoma, or kolam. A rangoli is usually made up of geometrical structures that are symmetrical. The design patterns often consist of natural elements like animals, flowers, etc. In many cases, designs are passed down through generations with some of them being hundreds of years old.

The word ‘rangoli’ is said to have been derived from the words ‘rang’ and ‘aavalli’ which refers to a row of colours.

Making a rangoli can sound daunting, but is not so. In case you are looking for some rangoli inspiration, then we got you covered. Take a look at these videos.

Check out a few more designs here:

 

Have a Happy Diwali!

