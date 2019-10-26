Diwali Rangoli Designs 2019: Latest Diwali Rangoli Designs Images, Pics, Photos, and Pictures

Diwali Rangoli Designs 2019 Images, Photos, Pictures: Diwali is known as the festival of lights. However, colours also play a big role in this much-awaited festival. During this time of the year, many people get their houses painted to ward off any negative energy and then decorate it with torans, flowers and other beautiful decor items. Many people also make rangoli designs to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesha into their homes.

Rangoli making is a timeless tradition that is followed across the country. It is also known as alpana, aripoma, or kolam. A rangoli is usually made up of geometrical structures that are symmetrical. The design patterns often consist of natural elements like animals, flowers, etc. In many cases, designs are passed down through generations with some of them being hundreds of years old.

The word ‘rangoli’ is said to have been derived from the words ‘rang’ and ‘aavalli’ which refers to a row of colours.

Making a rangoli can sound daunting, but is not so. In case you are looking for some rangoli inspiration, then we got you covered. Take a look at these videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rangoli Designs (Sand Art) (@sand_art_rangoli) on Oct 22, 2019 at 12:17am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEW GERNRATION OF INDIA (@main_bhi_chowkidar_11) on Oct 22, 2019 at 11:01pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupalimakes (@rupalimakes) on Oct 22, 2019 at 9:36pm PDT