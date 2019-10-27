Diwali Rangoli Designs 2019 Images: 10 Amazing and simple rangoli designs and ideas for Diwali

Diwali Rangoli Designs 2019 Images: Diwali is here already. The annually-celebrated festival ushers in great joy every year. People clean their houses so as to ward off everything negative and bring in luck and prosperity. In the evenings, they light diyas and invite over friends and family.

Another important aspect of the festival is the decoration. Rangoli making, especially, plays an important role. Sometimes, people are daunted by the idea of rangolis, because they think it is one elaborate activity. But, it doesn’t have to be. If you are looking for some inspiration this year, we give you a head-start. Here are some beautiful and simple designs that you can recreate. Check them out.

This is a pretty minimalistic design. If you do not have a lot of time in hand, you can opt for this one. Alternatively, you can also check out the following videos for some colourful and neat interpretations.

You have a lot of flexibility in terms of the kind of rangoli you want to make; after all, your house, your rules. Rangoli is known differently in different parts of the country — even though the concept is the same. For instance, in West Bengal, it is known as alpona. Here’s something new that you can try out this year.

Have you seen this beautiful peacock rangoli? You will be surprised to know it has been made with kitchen utensils only. Check out the process.

This one looks so satisfying, we cannot wait to recreate it.

This beautiful Ganesha rangoli will brighten up your house and bring you happiness and prosperity. Would you like to recreate it?

Once again, we wish you and your loved ones a joyous and prosperous Diwali!