Homemade skin and hair mask concoctions to protect against air pollution

The quality of air in the capital and NCR is a worrying cause. With air pollution on the rise, it has become more important than ever for us take care of our skin, hair and overall health.

Rashi Bahel Mehra, founder of skincare brand, Alanna, says it is important to “follow a healthy diet and avoid overexposure to styling so as to ensure that your hair and skin remain lustrous and clean.”

While following a proper food regime is important, it is also essential to take care of your skin and hair. Dr Amit Karkhanis, a medical cosmetologist and Director, Dr Tvacha Clinic says cleansing is very important as it helps remove dirt and oil caused by the pollution, “Cleanse your face very well in the morning and apply a thick moisturiser as it helps prevent a lot of damage caused to the skin.”

Mehra further explains that while one is leaving home, there are certain rules to follow, “There are many precautions I believe, that can be taken to protect your hair and skin from pollutants. One of them being either using a cap/hat or draping a scarf/dupatta around the head and face to prevent the harmful ultraviolet rays from damaging your skin or scalp.

The use of sunscreen lotion with a good SPF preferably 30 or 50 is a must. One cannot leave their house without applying it. Also ensuring the hydration of the scalp is another way in which you can shield your scalp skin and hair from pollutants outside. Opt for a good oil massage with almond or coconut oil once a week. The use of conditioners also helps in keeping your skin fresh as well as repair the damage caused to your hair.”

Here are some masks to protect your skin and hair from pollution:

Face Masks

* A mix of avocado and milk helps to break down dead skin cells, thus promoting repair, It also eliminates free radicals which contribute to premature ageing, says Mehra.

* Egg white and honey provide a healthy wrinkle-free and well-moisturized skin. Mix one egg with a teaspoon of honey and apply it on your face. Leave it for 20 minutes and then rinse with water.

* Papaya and oatmeal helps by exfoliating dead skin and adding glow to your skin. Use two teaspoons of finely grounded oats and mix with one-quarter of a papaya, smashed. Mix well and leave it on your face for 15 minutes.

* Clay contributes by cleaning out pores thoroughly and thereby cleansing your skin. Leave the clay mask on your face for 15 minutes and wash with lukewarm water.

* Curd and honey, when mixed together, works as an effective cleanser. Combine two teaspoons of curd with one teaspoon honey and leave it on your face for 20 minutes.

Hair Masks

* Honey and coconut oil penetrates deep into the hair shaft, thus repairing damaged hair. Mix a teaspoon of honey with a teaspoon of coconut oil and apply it on your hair strands.

* Banana and olive oil combine to hydrate, moisturize and help your hair retain its sheen, explains Behal.

* Beer and egg keep your scalp dry and hair healthy. Take half a cup of beer with one egg and whisk the mixture thoroughly. Apply it on your hair and leave it on for 20 minutes.

* Brown sugar and olive oil when fused help exfoliate dead tissues from the scalp and help produce soft and shiny hair. Mix two teaspoons of brown sugar with one teaspoon of olive oil for best results.

* Apple vinegar and lemon helps by stimulating hair growth and eliminating dandruff. It replaces the dullness with soft, shiny hair.