Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Diwali 2022 Vrat Vidhi, Katha: Here is everything you need to know

Diwali (Deepavali) 2022 Vrat Vidhi, Katha, Story, Procedure: The festivities begin with cleaning, decorations, lighting of the lamps, and diyas

diwaliDiwali 2022 Vrat Vidhi: It will be celebrated on October 24 this year (Source: Pixabay)

Diwali 2022 Vrat Vidhi, Katha, Story, Procedure: Diwali, known as the festival of lights, marks the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil. It falls on the day of ‘amavasya’ or new moon in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year, it will be celebrated with much fervour on October 24, which is a Monday.

The five-day celebrations of Diwali will begin with Dhanteras on October 22 and will end with Bhai Dooj on October 26. On the third day, people come together to celebrate Diwali.

The festivities begin with cleaning, decorations, lighting of the lamps, and diyas. On Amavasya night, newly-installed idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped as Lakshmi Puja is performed in honour of goddess of prosperity and the god of new beginnings.

This year, Lakshmi Puja Muhurat begins at 06:54 PM and ends at 08:17 PM. Amavasya Tithi, on the other hand, begins at 05:27 PM on October 24 and ends at 04:18 PM on October 25.

As per Drik Panchang, on Diwali day, a full-day fast should be observed. The fasting should either be nirjala (without the consumption of water), or phalahar, wherein the consumption of fruits is allowed. The puja should be done during the appropriate muhurat, in accordance with the lagna, the pradosh time and the amavasya tithi.

Pradosh Kaal – 05:44 PM to 08:17 PM
Vrishabha Kaal – 06:54 PM to 08:50 PM

A complete Diwali puja ritual comprises: atmashodhan or self-purification, sankalp or solemn vow to observe the fast and perform the puja dedicatedly, recitation of shaanti patha mantra in order to bring peace and prosperity in the family, chanting of the mangal patha mantra, the kalash sthapana, Lord Ganesha puja, the navagraha puja (worshipping the nine planets), Goddess Lakshmi puja, puja of Goddess Maha Kali, Lord Kuber puja, the conclusion of the Diwali day with a prayer.

Advertisement