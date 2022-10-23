scorecardresearch
Diwali 2022: Tips to make sure your pets are safe and comfortable

Try taking your pet for a walk early in the morning or late at night to avoid stress-inducing factors like loud noises

Celebrate a pet friendly Diwali this year (Source: Pixaby)

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time to bond with family and friends. It is a joyous occasion which brings joy and promises a lot of fun. But, it might not be the case for your four-legged friends. Pollution, light, noise, and the risk of being injured by fireworks can be frightening for animals and they might suffer from anxiety or mood swings during this period. Thus, it is of utmost importance that we make sure the festival is enjoyable for everyone, including your pets.

To celebrate an inclusive and safe Diwali, we bring you some tips from Dr Aishwarya R, Veterinary Officer, Wiggles that will ensure your pets are safe and comfortable.

*Loud noises affect their hearing abilities due to their heightened sense of hearing and crowded areas cause them to panic. Try taking your pet for a walk early in the morning or late at night to avoid these stress-inducing factors.

*After every walk, make sure to sanitise their paws and coat them with an alcohol-free pet sanitiser to keep them safe from firework poisoning.

*Get pet-friendly ear muffs to protect their sensitive ears.

Keep your pets safe this diwali season (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Oil lamps or diyas can cause burns so keep them away from your curious fur babies. Also, decorative lights should be kept out of reach to avoid electric shocks.

*Give a soothing massage to your pets. You can use hemp-based oils and balms as they are great for massages because of their innate calming qualities.

*If the stress and anxiety get intolerable, consult a vet and ask about medication containing melatonin as it helps to treat anxiety in pets. For cats, it’s great if they have their scratch toy near as it helps calm their anxiety.

*Avoid giving pets any human sweets. Consumption of sugar or artificial sweeteners that contain xylitol can cause serious health issues. You can instead make peanut butter (xylitol-free) and oat laddoos for your pets along with their favourite chicken treats.

