Diwali 2022: Laxmi Puja vidhi, muhurat timings, samagri, mantra, procedure

Diwali 2022 Laxmi Puja vidhi, muhurat, time, samagri, mantra: The festival of Diwali is associated with lights and happiness. It is a day when people seek prosperity in their lives, mainly in terms of wealth.

The festival, though traditionally celebrated to mark the homecoming of Lord Ram, who returned to Ayodhya after spending 14 years in exile, is also dedicated to Lakshmi, the Goddess of Wealth, according to the Hindu beliefs.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on Monday, October 24, during which people will worship Goddess Lakshmi and hold a special puja. According to Drik Panchang, on the day of Diwali, people must wake up early in the morning and pay tribute to their ancestors.

Since it is ‘amavasya’ (new moon), people also perform ‘shradh’ for their ancestors. Just like other pujas, this one is also performed after keeping a day-long fast. Devotees of Goddess Lakshmi break the fast only after the puja is performed in the evening.

The Drik Panchang states that the Lakshmi Puja muhurat on Monday, October 24 is between 06.53 pm and 08.16 pm. The amavasya tithi begins at 05.27 pm on October 24 and ends at 04.18 pm on October 25.

On the day of the puja, people decorate their houses with marigold flowers, mango and banana leaves. The Drik Panchang states that it is auspicious to keep a ‘manglik kalash’ covered with unpeeled coconut on either side of the main entrance to the house.

To prepare for Lakshmi Puja, keep a red cloth at the right hand side of a raised platform and install idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on it. Keep a white cloth on the left side of the platform for installing the ‘navagraha’ gods. Prepare nine slots of ‘akshata’ (unbroken rice) for installing the navagraha on the white cloth and prepare sixteen slots of wheat or wheat flour on the red cloth. According to Drik Panchang, perform Lakshmi Puja while following all the rituals described in the Lakshmi Puja vidhi.

The puja should begin with meditation. Sit down in front of the installed idol of the Goddess. The following mantra should be chanted while meditating:

Ya Sa Padmasanastha Vipul-Kati-Tati Padma-Patrayatakshi,

Gambhirartav-Nabhih Stana-Bhara-Namita Shubhra-Vasttariya|

Ya Lakshmirdivya-Roopairmani-Gana-Khachitaih Svapita Hema-Kumbhaih,

Sa Nityam Padma-Hasta Mam Vasatu Grihe Sarva-Maangalya-Yukta||

This is done to appease the Goddess and to ask her to reside in the house and bless the dwellers.

After the Goddess has been invoked, take five flowers for pushpanjali. Join your palms and chant the following mantra:

Nana-Ratna-Samayuktam, Karta-Swar-Vibhushitam|

Aasanam Dev-Devesh! Preetyartham Prati-Grihyataam||

|| Shri Lakshmi-Devyai Aasanarthe Panch-Pushpani Samarpayami ||

Then, offer the flowers to the deity and chant the following mantra with your hands folded:

Shri Lakshmi-Devi! Swagatam|

Samagri for puja

* A wooden chowki; a fresh red or yellow piece of cloth for covering the chowki

* Idols/images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha

* Kumkum

* Chandan

* Haldi

* Roli

* Akshat

* Betel leaf and nut

* Whole coconut with husk

* Agarbatti

* Ghee for lamp

* A brass or earthen lamp

* Cotton wicks

* Panchamrit

* Gangajal

* Flowers

* Fruits

* Kalash

* Water

* Mango leaves

* Camphor

* Kalava

* Whole wheat grains

* Durva grass

* Janeu

* Dhoop

* A miniature broom

* Dakshina (currency notes and coin)

* A metal bell

* An aarti thaali

