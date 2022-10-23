Diwali 2022: Date, Puja Timings, History, Importance & Significance

Diwali 2022 Date, Puja Timings: Diwali, which is the festival of lights, stands for the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and falls on the day of ‘amavasya’ or new moon in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year, it will be observed on October 24, which is a Monday.

The five-day celebrations begin with Dhanteras and are concluded with Bhai Dooj. On the third-day people collectively participate and partake in the celebrations of Diwali or Deepavali.

The Lakshmi Puja Muhurat begins at 06:54 PM and ends at 08:17 PM. Amavasya Tithi begins at 05:27 PM on October 24 and ends at 04:18 PM on October 25.

Puja Muhurat in different cities

07:23 PM to 08:35 PM – Pune

06:53 PM to 08:16 PM – New Delhi

07:06 PM to 08:13 PM – Chennai

07:02 PM to 08:23 PM – Jaipur

07:06 PM to 08:17 PM – Hyderabad

06:54 PM to 08:17 PM – Gurgaon

06:51 PM to 08:16 PM – Chandigarh

06:19 PM to 07:35 PM – Kolkata

07:26 PM to 08:39 PM – Mumbai

07:16 PM to 08:23 PM – Bengaluru

07:21 PM to 08:38 PM – Ahmedabad

06:52 PM to 08:15 PM – Noida

Associated with wealth and happiness, it begins at the end of the cropping season and heralds prosperity. It is commonly believed that there is a mention of the festival in ancient Sanskrit scriptures like Skanda Purana and Padma Purana. While many celebrate it in memory of Rama and Sita’s return after 14 years of exile, others commemorate the return of Pandavas after 12 years of canvas and agyatavas on this day.

According to mythology, Deepavali is also mentioned as Deepapratipadutsava in seventh-century Sanskrit play Nagananda where newly-wed brides and grooms were given gifts and lamps were lit in memory of lord Vishnu and goddess Lakshmi’s marriage. The festival, according to popular legend, is also associated with the story of Yama and Nachiketa on Kartika amavasya.

Preparations for Diwali, one of the most anticipated festivals in India begins from the onset of autumn. It is a common practice for people to buy gold and silver, furnitures and utensils for home, and decorate their homes with diyas and rangoli. Lakshmi and Ganesh are also worshipped during Diwali. The grand five-day celebrations begin with Dhanteras, the festival of wealth and is followed by Naraka Chaturdashi on the second day. On the third day people celebrate Deepavali and on the fourth day Diwali Padva, marking the husband-wife bond is celebrated. Bhai Dooj, that is dedicated to the brother-sister relationship marks the end of the festival.

