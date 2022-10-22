Diwali 2022 Date in India: When is Diwali in 2022?

Diwali 2022 (Deepavali 2022) Date in India: This year, the festival of lights or Diwali will be celebrated on October 24 which is a Monday. Diwali usually falls on the 15th day of the Hindu luni-solar month of Kartik. The festival is expected to be celebrated in a grand way after two full years of the pandemic. Diwali, which marks the victory of good over evil is celebrated as Deepavali in the South of India. Not just that, it is also celebrated as Narak Chaturdashi, Diwali Kedar Gauri Vrat, Chopda Puja, Sharda Puja, and Kali Puja.

People come together and celebrate with their friends and family on the occasion. The day is also celebrated in offices and workplaces. Happiness, wealth, prosperity and warmth mark the auspicious day.

Legend has it that on this day, Lord Rama made his way back to Ayodhya after 14 years, post killing the demon king Ravana. It is also said that Pandavas had returned home after 12 years of exile following a humiliating loss to the Kauravas in the game of dice.

After cleaning their homes, people lit lights and decorated with flowers and rangolis. Diwali greetings are also extended to every one on the occasion. People also visit each other’s homes to celebrate together.

On the day, people perform Lakshmi Puja in their homes for luck and prosperity.

The most auspicious time to do Diwali Puja is after sunset, according to drikpanchang.com. The time period after sunset is known as Pradosh. The day of Diwali Puja is decided when Amavasya Tithi prevails during Pradosh. Hence no other Diwali Puja Muhurat is as good as Puja Muhurat during Pradosh even if it is available for one Ghati (approximately 24 minutes), the website notes.

Over the years, Diwali has become a national festival with people getting together to take part in various joyous festivities on the occasion.

