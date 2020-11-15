Diwali 2021: When is Diwali in 2021?

Here is everything you need to know about next year's Diwali. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Diwali 2021: A joyous festival which almost everyone in India looks forward to, Diwali usually falls on the 15th day of the Hindu luni-solar month of Kartik. This year, it was celebrated on November 14.

The festival of lights is often associated with happiness, wealth, prosperity and warmth. It is said that on this day Lord Rama — a Lord Vishnu incarnate — had returned home to Ayodhya from his exile of 14 years after defeating King Ravana of Lanka. In his kingdom, people lit diyas to welcome him. Today, people traditionally light diyas to mark his homecoming. While some others celebrate it remembering the Pandavas who had returned home after 12 years of exile, following a humiliating loss to the Kauravas in the game of dice.

It is also believed that Goddess Lakshmi was born on this day from the churning of the ocean, or the Samudra Manthan. Later, the Goddess had chosen Lord Vishnu as her husband and married him.

In 2021, Diwali will be celebrated on November 4, which is a Thursday. According to Drik Panchang, the most auspicious time to conduct the Diwali puja is after sunset, because the time post-sunset is known as ‘pradosh’.

“The day of Diwali puja is decided when Amavasya tithi prevails during pradosh. Hence, no other Diwali puja muhurat is as good as puja muhurat during pradosh, even if it is available for one ghati (approximately 24 minutes),” mentions the website.

